Today’s Headlines: We’ll Shut Down The Country If Petrol Price Rises Again- NLC, Kogi guber: You’ve been scammed – ADC mocks Dino Melaye over fake decampees

We’ll Shut Down The Country If Petrol Price Rises Again – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to shut down the country over the speculations that the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol could rise again.

Emerging reports added that the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has joined the NLC in protesting against the new planned fuel hike price.

This was made known at a meeting in Abuja, where the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, described the move as “illegal.”

ADC Mocks Dino

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has mocked the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, over the alleged defection of its members in Idah Local Government of Kogi State.

The media was awash on Saturday over news making the rounds that ADC in Idah LGA collapsed its structure for Senator Dino Melaye and has defected to PDP ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

Siblings Extradited To US Over Child Exploitation, Sexual Extortion

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes has facilitated the extradition of Samuel Ogoshi and his brother, Samson, to the United States of America, to face prosecution for sexually extorting numerous young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the U.S.

The Commission, which began the extradition proceedings at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, against the Ogoshis alongside one Ezekiel Ejemeh Robert over exploitation of minors and production of pornography, following a request by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, facilitated the transfer of the suspect to the FBI on Sunday.

CBN Promises To Improve Forex Liquidity In Coming Days

The acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folashodun Shonubi, says the apex bank will, in the next few days, be taking steps to improve the liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

Speaking on Monday, Shonubi disclosed that he had met with President Bola Tinubu, who voiced his concern regarding developments in the market and its impact on Nigerians.

The acting CBN governor shared his belief that the changes in the market are driven mostly by speculative demand and was confident that the steps that will be implemented soon will significantly impact the market.

