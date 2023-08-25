Today’s Headlines: We’ll Restore Nigerians Confidence – Mohammed Idris; US Plays Down BRICS Bloc Expansion

We’ll restore Nigerians’ confidence – Information Minister, Idris.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has reiterated the resolve of the government to restore the confidence of the citizenry by directly impacting their lives through tangible and credible policies and programmes.

He was speaking as a special guest of honour at the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) 2023 Conference/Annual General Meeting on August 24, 2023, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The minister added that credible information dissemination, devoid of propaganda, will also reduce apathy and engender trust among the citizens, thereby reopening constructive conversation between the government and the people.

“It is this vision that will guide the implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

He highlighted the role of NIPR in shaping public appreciation of the fundamental move by the government to reform society and charged the Institute to recommit to the greater good.

US Plays Down BRICS Bloc Expansion

The United States on Thursday played down the admission of six new members to the BRICS bloc of developing nations, saying it would keep working with partners around the world.

At a summit in South Africa, the BRICS — which includes key US adversaries China and Russia — said it would admit new members including Iran, an arch-nemesis of the United States since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

“The United States reiterates its belief that countries may choose the partners and groupings with whom they will associate,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“We will continue to work with our partners and allies in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora to strengthen our shared prosperity and uphold global peace and security. ”

One closely watched player has been India, another BRICS member which has also been assiduously courted by the United States.

For peace in south-east’ — reps panel calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional release

A house of representatives ad hoc committee has called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Obinna Aguocha, chairman of the committee interfacing with security agencies to ensure criminal activities in Isuikwuato and Umunneochi LGAs of Abia state are nipped in the bud, spoke at a hearing on Thursday.

He said the release of the IPOB leader is necessary for peace to be restored in the south-east.

The IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was extradited from Kenya in June 2021.

In October 2022, the court of appeal in Abuja struck out the terrorism charge filed against Kanu by the federal government.

The appellate court held that Kanu’s extradition from Kenya to Nigeria to stand trial was illegal.

The federal government later filed an appeal before the supreme court, challenging the judgement — and subsequently filed an amended charge before a federal high court.

The government also filed to stay the execution in the appellate court and it was granted.

The supreme court heard the case in May but adjourned it to September 14.

Biden Fingers Putin In Prigozhin’s Death

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was “not surprised” at news that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, may have died in a plane crash in Russia.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden said.

“There’s not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind,” Biden told reporters after taking an exercise class with his family near Lake Tahoe.

“But I don’t know enough to know the answer” of what may have happened to the powerful former Putin henchman, he said.

Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list of the aircraft, which crashed northwest of Moscow, according to Russian state media.

The crash came two months after he launched Wagner on a short-lived rebellious march on Moscow, aiming to force the removal of the country’s military leadership.

Last month in Helsinki, Biden jokingly warned that Prigozhin, whose elite Wagner force has played an important role in the war on Ukraine, should watch his step after his abortive rebellion.

“If I were him, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said.

