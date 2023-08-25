Today’s Headlines: We’ll restore Nigerians’ Confidence–Idris, Niger Coup: Tinubu, Islamic leaders meet in Aso Rock

We’ll restore Nigerians’ confidence – Information Minister, idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has reiterated the resolve of the government to restore the confidence of the citizenry by directly impacting their lives through tangible and credible policies and programmes.

He was speaking as a special guest of honour at the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) 2023 Conference/Annual General Meeting on August 24, 2023, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja

The minister added that credible information dissemination, devoid of propaganda, will also reduce apathy and engender trust among the citizens, thereby reopening constructive conversation between the government and the people.

“It is this vision that will guide the implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Niger Coup: Tinubu, Islamic leaders meet in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with a delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders (Ulama) led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that a group of Islamic leaders had recently offered to interface with the coup leaders in Niger Republic on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and they got the approval from President Tinubu.

They were in Niger to interact with the junta’s head, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The Islamic clerics had advised against the use of military force by ECOWAS.

President Tinubu is the Chairman of the ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government and it’s expected that the Islamic leaders will brief the President on the outcome of their interactions with the military junta as well as their colleagues in Niger Republic as regards the political crisis.

Bayelsa’ll remain PDP state after November 11 – Diri.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said the state which has been under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since 1999, will remain so after the governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023.

Diri said this in his remarks at the inaugural meeting of the PDP National Campaign Council, for the Bayelsa Governorship Election, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, Thursday.

He expressed confidence that the PDP will emerge victorious because of the party’s track record of performance over the years as well as his modest achievements over the little over three years in office.

He said, “I am happy that I am here, because when you finish from school you do not write your own testimonial, it is the principal that do that, I am happy that my testimonial is being written right in front of me.

“So, what do I have to say, all I can say is thank you. The little effort we are putting in that part of our country is resonating across the whole country.

“The Governor of Taraba state, it is no mistake that you are the Chairman of this campaign council and I will like to thank the party, that the Acting National Chairman and his team of NWC has done well.

“ One thing I would like to point out is that the election we are going into is an election like everyone has said here is that we believe that we have won.

Building collapse: Tinubu, Wike meet in Aso Rock.

President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, met behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The meeting is coming on the heels of the building collapse two days after the former governor of Rivers State assumed duty as the FCT Minister.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public but it may not be unconnected with the building collapse in Abuja on Wednesday in which about two persons were feared dead and 37 persons wounded.

It was expected that the Minister would brief the President on the unfortunate event and the level of casualty recorded

