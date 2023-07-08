Today’s Headlines: We’ll Remove Investment Bottlenecks To Favor Youths- Tinubu, Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan Others Storm Ekiti For Afe Babalola’s 60th Anniversary

We’ll Remove Investment Bottlenecks- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu Friday in Abuja assured the manufacturing and service sectors that more reforms will be unfolded to enable efficiency and attract investments.

Tinubu also promised that the ongoing economic ‘‘revolution’’ will be deliberately steered to capture and favour teeming youths in the country, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

“We have a responsibility to revolutionize the economy so that our youths can share in the prosperity of the nation, otherwise we are only waiting for the dreams to be charted,’’ the President told a delegation from MTN led by Group Chairman, Mcebisi Jonas, at the State House.

Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan Others Storm Ekiti For Afe Babalola’s 60th Anniversary

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, are among dignitaries scheduled to converge on Ado-Ekiti next Monday to celebrate the 60th Call to Bar anniversary of a legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN.

Other dignitaries billed to attend the event, include the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Bishop Matthew Kukah, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, among others.

Afe Babalola, who is the founder of the Afe Babalola University and Vanguard Columnist, was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales on July 9, 1963.

Three-Storey Building Collapses In Delta State

A three-storey building under construction has collapsed in Okotomi area, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government of Delta State.

The building which was meant for hotel caved in around 6 pm Friday. No casualty has been recorded as of the time of filing this report.

This is the latest in the recent building collapses across the country.

Kano Assembly Confirms Aboki First Female Chief Judge

The Kano State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Justice Dije Aboki as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.

The confirmation of Aboki as the first female Chief Judge followed the consideration of a letter forwarded to the Assembly by Governor Abba Yusuf and read by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore, during the plenary.

Recall that former governor Abdullahi Ganduje had in March, sworn in Justice Aboki as acting Chief Judge of the state.

