Today’s Headlines: We’ll lead by no less than 3m votes – Kwankwaso, Osun APC Declares Three-day Fast

We’ll lead by no less than 3m votes – Kwankwaso.

The Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), says its presidential candidate will defeat its nearest rivals by no less than three million votes at the Feb. 25 polls.

The PCC made this known on Monday in a statement by Chief Precious Elekima, Coordinator, South-South and member of Kwankwaso’s PCC management team.

According to the Council, Rabiu Kwankwaso will convincingly win the forthcoming presidential election to prove that Nigerians can elect very competent and vibrant leaders.

Osun APC Declares Three-day Fast.

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has directed its members to observe a three-day fast and prayer, seeking God’s favour for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

The acting state chairman of the party, Tajudeen Lawal, gave the directive in a statement obtained in Osogbo, on Tuesday.

Lawal, who said the APC knew the importance of fast and prayers, and directed that “the fasting and prayer session should commence on Wednesday through Friday which is the eve of the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections.”

He stated that the prayer point of the APC members should be that “God Almighty should finish His work which He had started on the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all the the party’s national and state assemblies’ candidates.”

Buhari Arrives Lagos For APC Campaign Rally.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has arrived in Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic hub, to attend the final leg of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally.

The Leonardo AW139 helicopter conveying Buhari from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport touched down at the National Stadium at 2:35 pm, after which he was conveyed to the 25,000-seater Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere; venue of the rally.

Buhari is in Lagos to support the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

IGP Decorates Newly Promoted DIGs.

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has decorated three newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters.

This is coming on the heels of the recently released promotions by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in which the three officers’ recommendation by the IGP was approved by the Commission.

The DIGs are DIG Ali Aji Janga, in charge of the Department of Research and Planning, DIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, in charge of the Department of Training and Development, and DIG Adeleke Yinka Bode, in charge of the Department of tions.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi: “DIG Ali Janga holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Maiduguri. A Member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, he has attended several professional courses/workshops. He has held several strategic positions in the past. These include as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Police Mobile Force (PMF); AIG Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT); AIG Zone 10 Sokoto; Commissioner in charge of the Police Mobile Force, Federal tions and Kogi Command amongst others.

