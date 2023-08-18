Today’s Headlines: We’ll Invade Niger If Diplomacy Fails —ECOWAS; AIU Clears Tobi Amusan

We’ll Invade Niger If Diplomacy Fails— ECOWAS

ACCRA/NIAMEY — The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, said yesterday in Accra, Ghana, that it will not hesitate to invade Niger Republic, if all efforts to reverse the coup in the country fail.

This came as the German government said it is in support of sanctions imposed on the military junta in the country by the European Union, EU.

It will be recalled that ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had at its second extraordinary summit in Abuja last week, activated its standing force should the junta in Niger refuse to restore to power ousted president of the country, Mohamed Bazoum.

The threat came as defence chiefs of member states met in the Ghanaian capital to strategise on the next line of action on Niger and discuss details of the standby force. The meeting continues today.

“Let no one be in doubt that if everything else fails, the valiant forces of West Africa…are ready to answer to the call of duty.

“By all means available, constitutional order will be restored in the country,” ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said.

He listed past ECOWAS deployments in Sierra Leone, Liberia and elsewhere as examples of readiness for military action.

AIU Clears Tobi Amusan

The Athletics Integrity Unit has cleared Tobi Amusan to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships which begins on Saturday in Budapest, The PUNCH reports.

In a statement from the AIU on Thursday, the body lifted the suspension placed on her last month for whereabouts failures.

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” the statement read.

Again, El-Zakzaky Warns Over Imminent rift Between Nigeria, Niger

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky has alleged that France and America could cause rift between Nigeria and Niger Republic over initial planned military action in Niger by Nigeria as a way to compel the military junta to return power to an elected President.

El-Zakzaky emphasised this when addressing students from Hauza (Islamic Seminary) in his Abuja residence.

His statement stated that “There can’t be a ‘war’ without a ‘disagreement’. Just like that? (For no reason?)

“I was once retelling something (a proverbial saying) I heard, (and) someone said, ‘Even in the village, if you hear of a feud between two brothers, then you should investigate. (There’d be a high probability of) the involvement of the English.’ He continued, ‘(This is because) wherever they go, they sow discord (and cause fights/feuds). It’s their style; they’ve used it for a long time. That’s how they conquer nations, by causing conflicts within (them)”.

“Has a war ever occurred between peaceful neighbours when there’s no disagreement between us? We’ve become one, peacefully living in harmony. How can we just plunge into war one day?”

“This Bazoum is a human being, not a mountain. You know, it’s when you’re fighting over a mountain that after conquering your adversary, you can claim (control over) the mountain, right? He’s not a river, either, which could be seized from opponents. Well, do they expect that while knowing Bazoum is with them, then they’d go and rain fire on them, forcing them to say, ‘Here’s your Bazoum’?”

Emefiele: FG showing signs of disobeying court orders —Judge

ABUJA-Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, noted that the Federal Government has shown signs of not being law-abiding and has no respect for the court.

The judge made the pronouncement, while striking out the firearm possession charge against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The charge was brought against Emefiele by Department of State Services, DSS.

Justice Oweibo, struck out the charge for want of diligent prosecution, noting that the Federal Governnment had shown signs of not being law-abiding and had no respect for the court.

Meanwhile, the scheduled arraignment of Emefiele, on a fresh 20-count charge, was, yesterday, stalled following the absence of one of the defendants in the case.

Though Emefiele was brought to court by DSS, who are still holding on to him before an Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama, to enter his plea to the fresh charge against him, the court was told by the DSS that the 2nd defendant, Saadat Yaro, was unavailable.

