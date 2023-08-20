Today’s Headlines: We’ll Hand Over In 3 Years – Tchiani; Fix Refineries, Group Tells FG

We’ll Hand Over In 3 Years– General Tchiani

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the leader of the Niger Republic junta, yesterday said that the army would hand over power to a civilian government within the next three years.

He also said that in one month’s time, the junta would form a committee to begin to work on a new constitution of the country.

Tchiani stated this in his speech in a nationwide address on national television on Saturday night.

He made the speech shortly after meeting with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation led by former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

As of the time Tchiani addressed Nigeriens, the ECOWAS delegation was still in Niamey.

It is not clear how the ECOWAS leaders will react to the latest position of the junta.

Tchiani emphasized that while Niger does not want to go to war and the military leaders’ door is open for discussions, they will defend themselves if the need arises.

Fix Refineries, Group Tells FG

A group, Future Nigeria Movement has called on President Bola Tinubu to see the fixing of the nation’s refineries as a national emergency.

The group kicked against the N5bn palliatives given to each state to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

The group emphasised that fixing the refineries and making them functional was the best palliative Nigerians wanted to see.

Leader of the group, Livingstone Wechie, said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday and sent to newsmen.

Wechie, however, described President Bola Tinubu as sensitive for realising that his inaugural day speech announcing the removal of subsidy from petrol had a biting effect on the citizens.

He stated, “The N5bn palliative by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is a clear indication that the government realises that the removal of the fuel subsidy is impacting seriously on Nigerians.

Adams Oshiomhole: Beyond Tinubu’s promissory note

Every election usually comes with mouth-watering promises. The last presidential poll won by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is no exception. His electioneering slogan, Renewed Hope agenda, is captivating, apt, and reassuring. It’s an elixir, a magical solution, for the seeming state of hopelessness the masses of the people of this country have found themselves in. It promised to bring soothing relief for the vicious circle of poverty, absolute powerlessness, and the glaring evidence of despondency. No money, no food, no security, no dignity. That in summary is the legacy of economic trauma the administration of his immediate predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, bequeathed to Nigerians after an unbroken eight years in the saddle. The rest, as they say, is history.

In the wake of a new dawn, May 29 birthed the Renewed Hope agenda of the new government with cautious enthusiasm. Why Hope, some people have asked? Hope is the morale booster that nourishes the soul. Hope is being able to see that there is light despite the huge darkness. A man without hope is a dead man. This is the way it works. Negativity breeds negativity, while positive vibes have the power to indicate a new dawn and make all dreams come true. As long as the mind carries a firm belief in the occurrence of an event, all strength, and power will make it happen. Life is forever a battlefield. But hope can defeat pessimism.

Northern senators worry over worsening insecurity

Senators from the North have lamented the increasing level of insecurity across their geopolitical zones.

Lamenting the incessant killing, the Senate Whip, Ali Ndume, noted that the issue was out of hand as bandits were taking over.

He said, “Insecurity is on the rise these days. You see what happened in Niger State where over 20 soldiers were killed. Jos is also on fire now, with killings here and there.

“Borno State has also been experiencing a lot of attacks by insurgents; even my local government is not spared.

“Just last week, people were killed. In fact, when they unleashed their terror, the soldiers also had to run away and leave the people. It was after things settle the soldiers came back.”

Other lawmakers like Senators Abdulaziz Yari, Aliero Adamu, Mohammed Monguno, Kawu Abdurrahman, Samaila Kaila, Aliyu Bilbis, Sani Musa, Aminu Tambuwal, and also lamented killings and banditry in the region particularly in Zamfara State

