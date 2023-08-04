Today’s Headlines: We’ll face Nigeria’s problems squarely, Our policies are not to punish citizens-Tinubu, How Ganduje Emerged As APC Chairman

Tinubu: We’ll face Nigeria’s problems squarely | Our policies are not to punish citizens

President Bola Tinubu says policies that are being rolled out by his administration are not meant to punish Nigerians.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Since he assumed office on May 29, Tinubu has taken several policies that have been criticised by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Some of the federal government policies include the unification of exchange rate and the removal of petrol subsidy which has resulted in the high price of commodities and transportation.

How Ganduje Emerged As APC Chairman

Abdullahi Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State yesterday emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman at the party’s 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

With the development, Ganduje is the sixth national chairman of the APC after Chief Bisi Akande, John Odigie-Oyegun, Adams Oshiomhole, Mai Mala Buni and Abdullahi Adamu. Recall that the APC celebrated its 10th anniversary three days ago.

Daily Trust reports that Ganduje emerged following his endorsement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors who are members of the party, and some members of the National Caucus prior to the NEC meeting.

His endorsement by Tinubu and other stakeholders followed Adamu’s resignation because of internal crises in the party.

Sequel to his resignation, the deputy national chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari took over in an acting capacity. But Kyari was later nominated by President Tinubu as a minister. The APC women leader, Beta Edu was equally nominated.

Consequently, the National Working Committee (NWC) summoned a meeting of the National Caucus, which was held at the State House on Wednesday.

Despite Multibillion Naira Investment, Experts Raise Concern over Snail Pace Growth in Ation Industry

Despite the huge resources invested in airline business, airport development and airspace management, the ation industry has witnessed stunted growth over the years, a development industry experts contended, lives much to be desired.

The experts attributed the snail pace growth of the ation industry to many factors, which include poor return on investment, lope-sided competition and poor credit structure.

The President of Top Brass Ation Limited and a member of the Airline tors of Nigeria (AON), Roland Iyayi, said the ation industry was not structured for growth despite the fact that airline business is capital intensive where millions of dollars were used to purchase a single aircraft while the government spends so much in acquiring weather equipment, landing aids and other safety critical infrastructure.

“The ation industry we have is not structured for growth, and the reason I say this is very simple. When the industry was deregulated in 1982, a deregulation was intended to allow for more people to travel. But Nigerian Airways was not prepared because Nigerian Airways then operated only huge capacity aircraft because of size of the market, which they had a monopoly over. What we have today are airlines that have evolved from the same point that Nigerian Airways operated,” Iyayi said.

Pension Assets Hit N16.76tn, Recorded N1.7tn Growth in Q1 2023, Says PenCom

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disclosed that pension assets have hit an all-time of N16.76 trillion after achieving N1.77 trillion growth in the first half of this year, compared with the N14.99 trillion it was in December 2022.

The Director General PenCom, Aisha Dahir- Urmar, who disclosed this at the 2023 journalists’ conference organised by the commission in Lagos, said PenCom’s proactive regulatory approach made the significant growth possible having strengthened its oversight and governance of pension funds, promoting transparency, accountability and safeguarding the interests of pension contributors.

“Consequently, pension assets have risen by N1.77 trillion in the first half of 2023, from N14.99 trillion in December 2022 to N16.76 trillion at the end of June 2023. “Membership also increased by 146,920 new contributors, from 9.86 members as of the end of 2022, to over 10 million members as of June 2023,” she said.

The PenCom Director General who was represented at the event by the Head, Corporate Communications Department, Abdulqadir Dahiru, said the prevailing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has ensured that public and private sector workers build retirement savings throughout their working lives and fostered financial security during their golden years.She said the conference was a testament to PenCom’s commitment to enhancing the knowledge and understanding of the CPS and its impact in the lives of contributors and retirees.

She added that it was an occasion to interact with the media and discuss developments shaping Nigeria’s pension landscape.According to her, the theme of this year’s workshop, “Transforming Service Delivery in the Pension Industry: Strategies for Improving Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction,” was both timely and crucial.

