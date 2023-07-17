Today’s Headlines: We’ll End Insecurity, Poverty In North, VP Shettima Vows, Kyari replaces Adamu as APC national chair

We’ll end insecurity, poverty in North, VP Shettima vows

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

During a condolence visit to Kano State, Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration plans to unveil an initiative aimed at tackling insurgency, poverty, and other challenges faced by Nigerians, particularly those residing in the northern region.

Vice President Shettima expressed this intention while speaking with journalists in Kano during his visit to offer condolences to the state government and people following the demise of esteemed elder statesman Alhaji Abubakar Imam Galadanci.

Photo Credit: Google

Kyari Replaces Adamu

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, has taken over the control of the All Progressives Party (APC) as acting National Chairman.

The development follows the forced resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of the ruling party.

Security: Reps Screen Service Chiefs, Calls For Establishment Of Defence Space Force

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The House of Representatives has on Monday commenced the screening of the service chiefs appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

House Ad-hoc Committee on the Screening of Service Chief nominees, on Monday began with screening the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa and the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taureed Lagbaja

The Chairman of the adhoc Committee, Mr Babajimi Benson, said the exercise was a necessary constitutional provision in the process of institutionalizing and legitimizing the appointment of persons for the positions of service chiefs of the Armed Forces of country.

Police confirm killing of Enugu councilor by gunmen

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Mr Nelson Sylvester, a councilor representing Eha-Ulo ward, in Nsukka Local Government Area Legislative Council, Enugu State.

Sylvester, who was popularly known as Ofunwa, was shot dead on Sunday night by gunmen at his residence in the Eha-Alumonah community.

Although, the police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the incident to our correspondent he did not provide details.

Ndukwe, who said an investigation into the gruesome killing had been launched, however, promised to issue a statement on the incident on the incident.

Bayelsa Guber: Court to begin hearing on APC gov’ship running mate’s eligibility, Sept. 13

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State presided by Justice Olaide Quadiri, on Monday fixed September 13 for the commencement of hearing on the eligibility of the Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress, APC, deputy governorship candidate, Mr Joshua Maciver.

A governorship aspirant of the APC, Ikisima Johnson, who also participated and lost the party’s governorship primaries to the eventual winner Chief Timipre Sylva, is challenging the eligibility of Maciver and seeking his disqualification as the party’s running mate on the alleged ground that he is an ex-convict.

