Today’s Headlines: We’ll Do Our Best To Support Nigeria —Okonjo-Iweala; Kano Governor Yusuf Appoints 52 New Aides, Pushes Number To 81

We’ll Do Our Best To Support Nigeria—Okonjo-Iweala

The Director-General of World Trade Organisation, WTO, Professor Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Tuesday said as the person at the helm of the world body, she alongside her team will do their best to support Nigeria at this difficult time.

Prof. Okonjo-Iweala stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The WTO DG flanked by the former Minister of State for Health during the Goodluck Jonathan, Mohammed Ali Pate, said they saw the President and that the focus of their discussion was on what they would do to support Nigeria.

She said they are contemplating a grassroot programme that they could put in place to help the young people as well as women.

Kano Governor Yusuf Appoints 52 New Aides, Pushes Number To 81

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has increased the number of his aides to 81 with the appointment of 52 new ones to fill the position of Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants (SSA) and Special Assistants (SA).

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sanusi Bature, said the fresh appointments of 42 SSAs and SAs were part of the governor’s “efforts to reposition public service and ensure the involvement of youth in running the affairs of his government.”

According to Daily Trust, the portfolios assigned to the new appointees include Cooperative Groups, Public Mobilisation for each of the senatorial zones Information Communication Technology (ICT), Medical Outreach, Print Media, Publicity, Project Monitoring, Consumer Protection, Business Development and Motor Parks.

Organized Labour rejects Gbajabiamila led Committee, says the Panel not capable

The organized Labour has vehemently rejected President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila to negotiate with them over the effect of subsidy removal.

According to the Organized Labour, it became imperative to reject against the backdrop that the Panel is not capable to resolve the issue.

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and that of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) was led by their presidents, Comrades Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, respectively.

Kwankwaso Not Your Mate In Politics, NNPP Blasts Ganduje

The national leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has asked the new national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to leave its presidential candidate in the February 25 poll, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso alone.

Ganduje had a few days ago asked Kwankwaso to return to the APC now that he (Ganduje) is the national chairman.

Recall that Ganduje was deputy governor when Kwankwaso was the governor of Kano State. Their feud deepened when Ganduje later became governor and barred Kwankwaso from entering Kano.

