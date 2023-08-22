Today’s Headlines: We’ll deploy more tech to secure our borders — FG, Palliatives: Tinubu treating Nigerians as war prisoners — COSEY.

We’ll deploy more tech to secure our borders — FG.

According to Vanguard news, The Federal Government has said it would deploy more technology, as opposed to heavy reliance on the human element, in the protection of the country’s vast borders.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo disclosed this on Tuesday at a news conference in Abuja.

The minister who had earlier assumed duties on Monday said he would work with the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS to remove all passport processing-related bottlenecks.

The event had in attendance the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi; Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, Haliru Nababa; Controller General of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Engr. Abudulganiyu Jaji and Acting Comptroller General of the NIS, Mrs Caroline Wuraola-Adepoju as well as the Director, Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Services Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed among others.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said; “We have to look at the Services, look at the bottlenecks and unbundle those bottlenecks.

Palliatives: Tinubu treating Nigerians as war prisoners — COSEY.

According to Vanguard news, The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of using the fuel subsidy palliatives as a ploy to deceive Nigerians into accepting the fuel price hike.

COSEYL which demanded the reversal of fuel pump price to N165 per litre, accused Tinubu of “treating Nigerians as war prisoners”

In a statement by its President General Goodluck Ibem, COSEYL claimed that President Tinubu “intends to use the palliative to deceive some gullible Nigerians into accepting the fraudulent current fuel price of N630 per litre.”

The statement is coming on the heels of the N5 billion and truck loads of grain Tinubu approved for every state to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

COSEYL told the President to stop taking Nigerians for granted but use his privileged position to better their lots and not increase their burdens.

“Nigerians have spoken in clear and loud terms that we want a reversal to N165 per litre for petrol and forget about his Greek Gift of sharing palliatives to few party members in a bid to deceive Nigerians into believing that he cares when in actual sense, Nigerians are dying through hardship and hunger.

Breaking: Amusan begins title defence in Budapest with 100m Heat win.

According to Vanguard news, World Champion Tobi Amusan has started her title defence at the World Athletics Championship on a fine note by finishing first in Heat 5 with a time of 12.48s.

The world hurdles record holder clocked 12.48s (0.4) to win the fifth heat of the women’s 100mH despite not having enough time to slow down towards the end at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Despite a slow start, she finished ahead of Jamaican Champion Megan Tapper who came 2nd in 12.51s and and Australian Michelle Jenneke in 12.71s.

The 100m hurdles champion and world record holder competed in Heat 5 alongside Ebony Morrison, Michelle Jenneke, Maayke Tjin-a-lim, Natalia Christofi, Nika Glojnaric, and Maayke Tjin-a-lim.

Amusan will lead the rest out in the semi final on Wednesday at 7:20pm Nigerian time.

At the 2022 World Championship in Eugene, USA, Amusan came first with a 12.40 (African record) before setting a new world record of 12.12 to smash the 12.20 world record set by Kendra Harrison in 2016.

Recall that Amusan was cleared last week by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after fears had emerged that the sprint champion would not be cleared in time to defend her title at the championship in Budapest.

However, a disciplinary panel cleared Amusan of any wrongdoing two days before the commencement of the championship.

Japa: Canada considers imposing limits on foreign student visas over housing costs.

According to Vanguard news, The Canadian Housing Minister, Sean Fraiser, has said Canada is currently faced with the increasing cost of accommodation and the government might limit international students visas which have skyrocketed in recent years.

Fraiser made this known to reporters on Monday, on the sidelines of a cabinet retreat in the Atlantic province of Prince Edward Island, Reuters said.

When asked if the Canadian government could consider imposition on the number of students, Fraiser said, “I think that is one of the options that we ought to consider.”

“We’ve got temporary immigration programs that were never designed to see such explosive growth in such a short period of time,” he added.

There were more than 800,000 foreign students with active visas in 2022, up from 275,000 in 2012, as Canada has become a popular destination for international students since it is relatively easy to obtain a work permit.

Fraser, who was immigration minister before taking up his job last month, said the sharp rise in the number of students was putting pronounced pressure on some housing markets.

The official opposition Conservative Party, ahead in the polls of a federal election that must be held by October 2025, said the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not doing enough to address the housing issue.

