Today’s Headlines: We Won’t Tolerate Coup—Tinubu Warns Niger Soldiers, Senate Rejects Motion To Release Nnamdi Kanu

We Won’t Tolerate Coup—Tinubu Warns Niger Soldiers

President Bola Tinubu has said the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, would not tolerate actions that incapacitate democratically-elected government in the sub-region, a direct message to soldiers who have held Niger Republic’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, hostage at the palace.

President Tinubu gave the warning in his capacity as the ECOWAS Chairman in a statement on Wednesday, describing the blockade of the presidential palace in Niamey by soldiers as ‘unpleasant developments’.

A source said disgruntled members of the guard sealed off access to the President’s residence and offices, and, after talks broke down, they “refused to release the president.

“The army has given them an ultimatum,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s statement read: “I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.

Senate Rejects Motion To Release Kanu

The Senate has rejected a motion to release from the detention the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The motion which was moved by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) sought to address the constant sit-at-home order enforced by unknown gunmen in the South-East.

The lawmaker, in the motion co-sponsored by other lawmakers from the South-East, noted that the senators were aware that thousands of innocent lives had been lost since the action started, and properties worth over a trillion had been destroyed resulting in investors leaving the region.

FG to Civil Servants: No plan to reduce working days

As Nigerians continue to groan over the far-reaching effects of subsidy removal, the Federal Government, FG, has said there is no plan to reduce working days for employees of the Federal Civil Service.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, said this Tuesday, at a Media Parley in Abuja, to flag off the 2023 Civil Service Week.

She explained there was no need for that because the Tinubu-led administration is working on sustainable palliatives for civil servants.

According to her, part of the measures by the Federal Government is to purchase mass transit buses that would run on gas and not diesel, which already the buses are being converted from diesel to gas-powered vehicles.

Emefiele’s re-arrest by DSS on alleged terrorism grounds, violation of court order – Arewa youths

A socio-cultural group, the Arewa Youths Movement, AYM, has described the rearrest of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele by the Department of State Services, DSS as baseless, void and a contemptuous violation of the court judgment voiding terrorism allegations against him.

The secret police and officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS on Tuesday clashed over the agency’s move to take custody of the suspended Apex Bank Chief after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of 20 million.

Eventually the operatives of the secret police took custody of Emefiele after the physical fight.

