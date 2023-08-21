Today’s Headlines: We Won’t Tell Lies To Defend Govt – Information Minister, Wike Assumes Office As FCT Minister

We Won’t Tell Lies To Defend Govt – Information Minister

Minister of Information and National orientation, Muhammed Idris, has said the ministry will not need to tell lies to defend the government rather “we will always say it as it is.”

Speaking when he assumed office after his inauguration, he said the ministry and the government will be transparent and truthful while giving out information.

He said the government would own up where it errs or make any mistake and try to adjust where necessary.

Idris said National orientation would be a core aspect of the government, hence “in a matter of days we would roll out our plans to Nigerians.”

Wike assumes office as FCT minister

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike, has assumed official duties as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory with the minister of state, Mariya Mahmud.

They arrived at FCTA at about 1:20 pm after the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential villa to hold their first press conference.

Wike was accompanied by a mammoth crowd into the building of FCTA.

Umahi, Keyamo, Betta Edu take oath of office as ministers

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in 45 ministers-designate.

The ceremony was held at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The president had asked the senate to confirm 48 ministerial nominees but only 45 were cleared.

Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna; Stella Okotete (Delta) and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba) were not confirmed as the senate had not received security clearance about them during the confirmation hearing.

Akume Will Add Value To Tinubu’s Administration – Varsity Don

An associate professor of Systematic Theology and director, National Open University of Nigeria, Jos Study Centre, Philip Tachin has said that Dr George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), will bring his wealth of experience to add value to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Tachin who stated this in an interview commended the North Central governors for organising an event to honour their son, for his elevation describing the gesture as a great testimony to his towering figure in the political history of Nigeria.

He also applauded Akume for his boldness and leadership vision saying, “you are a rare gem in the country’s history, and I want to thank you for your courage of defending the interests of the people at all times”

The former executive chairman, Benue Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), noted that Akume means different things to different people but certain attributes that made him stand out are his humility, approachability, compassion, respectfulness and generosity, which have set him tall from many others in the political field and personal relationship.

