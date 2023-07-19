Today’s Headlines: We Won’t Favour Tinubu, Atiku, Obi At Tribunal-CJN; Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of NEDC Board

We Won’t Favour Tinubu, Atiku, Obi At Tribunal – CJN

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayoode Ariwoola, has denied rumours that he had a telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu and the Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, over the pending post-election petitions before the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

Ariwoola said the judiciary has no plans to favour any of the petitioners and the respondents in the petitions pending before the court, especially Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi.

In a statement by the Director of Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande on Wednesday, the CJN said there is no iota of truth in the narrative in the social media.

The CJN pleaded with Nigerians to cooperate with the judiciary to serve the country to its full capacity.

Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of NEDC Board

Photo Credit: Premium Times

President Bola Tinubu has sought confirmation from Senate for appointments of members and Executive Management of the governing board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Mr Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpiabio, and read at plenary on Wednesday.

Soludo Congratulates Peter Obi At 62

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Anambra State governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated the former governor of the state and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last election, Mr Peter Obi.

In a press statement signed by Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to Governor Soludo and made available to journalists, the Anambra State chief executive wished the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party long life and God’s protection as he marked a new year in his life.

The statement read: “The governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has congratulated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the February 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday anniversary.

Fuel Price Hike: APC, Tinubu Running Anti-People Government – PDP Chieftain, Udechukwu

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP ), Dr Ifeanyichukwu Udechukwu has chided the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and President Bola Tinubu, saying the APC and the president were running the anti-people government.

Udechukwu, who is also a community leader, stated this while reacting to the hike in fuel price to N 620 per litre on Wednesday.

The PDP chieftain said the APC and President Tinubu were allegedly running a satanic, anti-people government aimed at impoverishing the majority poor and enriching the minority-rich political class.

Udechukwu said President Tinubu, the Federal Government and the APC should have a plan on how to allete the suffering of the majority of poor Nigerians instead of increasing the plight of the people through antagonistic political policy.

“Looking at things, you would see that the APC and President Bola Tinubu are directionless. You would see that the party and the president are allegedly running an anti-people government, impoverishing Nigerians and enriching the few in power. The hike in fuel price is uncalled for”, Udechukwu said.

Trinixzity (

)