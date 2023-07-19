Today’s Headlines: We won’t favour Tinubu, Atiku, Obi at tribunal – CJN, Donald Trump loses bid for new trial in E. Jean Carroll abuse case

We Won’t Favour Tinubu, Atiku, Obi At Tribunal – CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayoode Ariwoola, has denied rumours that he had a telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu and the Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, over the pending post-election petitions before the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

Ariwoola said the judiciary has no plans to favour any of the petitioners and the respondents in the petitions pending before the court, especially Tinubu, the Peopes Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi.

In a statement by the Director of Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande on Wednesday, the CJN said there is no iota of truth in the narrative in the social media.

The CJN pleaded with Nigerians to cooperate with the judiciary to serve the country to its full capacity.

Donald Trump loses bid for new trial in E. Jean Carroll abuse case

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump’s request for a new trial after a jury found the former U.S. president liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million.

In a 59-page decision, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan also dismissed Trump’s arguments for reducing damages to less than $1 million.

Kaplan said the unanimous May 9 verdict was “almost entirely in favor of Ms. Carroll,” and neither a “seriously erroneous result” nor a “miscarriage of justice.”

Trump appealed the decision, adding it to his earlier appeal of the jury verdict. His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carroll, 79, accused Trump, 77, of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and defaming her when he branded the incident a hoax in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform.

She is also pursuing a $10 million defamation lawsuit against Trump over comments he made in the White House in June 2019, after she first accused him of forcing himself upon her in the Bergdorf Goodman store.

China’s digital yuan transactions seeing strong momentum, says cbank gov Yi

Transactions using China’s digital yuan hit 1.8 trillion yuan ($249.33 billion) at end-June, the country’s central bank governor Yi Gang said on Wednesday, marking a jump from over 100 billion yuan as of August last year.

The numbers cement China’s role as a leader among countries that are developing their own central bank digital currencies (CBDC) – digital tokens issued by central banks – although adoption is still in the early stages. The e-CNY, as the digital yuan is called, has so far been used mainly for domestic retail payments.

Speaking at a lecture organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in the Southeast Asian city-state, Yi said China’s digital currency in circulation reached 16.5 billion yuan as of end-June.

Total e-CNY transactions reached 950 million, with 120 million wallets being opened, Yi said.

Still, e-CNY in circulation accounted for only 0.16% of China’s M0 money supply, or cash in circulation, Yi said.

And you can see that right now the balance of e-CNY is only counting two-tenths of 1% of M0, so that the balance is very small, but with this kind of balance (we) support a big number of transactions, which means that the velocity is high and more efficient,” Yi said.

Chinese state-owned banks participated last year in a trial focused on cross-border transactions developed by the Bank of International Settlements.

Group kicks against proposed 40% electricity tariff hike

A civil liberty organisation, Network for Advocacy and Good Leadership Initiative, has kicked against the proposed 40 per cent electricity tariff hike by the Federal Government, saying the move will further plunge Nigerians deeper into suffering.

Arguing that the plans were untimely, the group said Nigerians are still battling with the negative effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The Director-General of the group, Dr Agodi Kanu, said this in a statement released on Wednesday.

He urged the government to reconsider the proposed 40% hike, calling for meaningful engagement with stakeholders; transparency in decision-making processes; and the pursuit of sustainable solutions that prioritise the welfare and economic prosperity of all Nigerians.

The statement read in part, “The Network for Advocacy And Good Leadership Initiative (NAGLI), strongly opposes the recent proposal by the Federal Government of Nigeria to increase electricity tariffs by 40%.

