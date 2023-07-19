Today’s Headlines: We Won’t Favour Tinubu, Atiku, Obi At Tribunal – CJN, Atiku Hails Obi At 62

We Won’t Favour Tinubu, Atiku, Obi At Tribunal – CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayoode Ariwoola, has denied rumours that he had a telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu and the Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, over the pending post-election petitions before the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

Ariwoola said the judiciary has no plans to favour any of the petitioners and the respondents in the petitions pending before the court, especially Tinubu, the Peopes Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi.

In a statement by the Director of Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande on Wednesday, the CJN said there is no iota of truth in the narrative in the social media.

The CJN pleaded with Nigerians to cooperate with the judiciary to serve the country to its full capacity.

He said, “Nigerians have been following the proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with admirable enthusiasm. So, it is advisable we all sustain the tempo and follow it up to the end, instead of relapsing into the realm of speculations and rumor peddling that will not do anyone any good

“If this current trend of falsehood and mudslinging is sustained, our nation may not make the desired progress. The courts are statutorily established to serve the best interest of the masses; and we are ever poised to do that to the best of our ability.

A Respectable Leader, Atiku Hails Obi At 62

The flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, has described his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, as a “respectable leader”.

Atiku, an ex-Vice President made this known on Wednesday his Twitter handle while congratulating Obi who turned 62.

Obi was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election and the two were political allies before Obi moved to the Labour Party in the build-up to this year’s election.

Atiku, in his birthday message to Obi, a former Anambra State governor, commended his dedication to growth and service.

“A respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

“Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality,” Atiku wrote.

Nigerians’ll Dance On The Streets If Tinubu’s Election Is Nullified -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigerians will take to the streets in jubilation if the courts nullify the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Pedro Obaseki, Director of Strategy and Research of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this in Abuja on Wednesday.

Obaseki, who addressed the press ahead of the judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), also expressed confidence that the PDP believed in the ability of the judiciary to deliver fair judgement that will be acceptable to parties concerned.

He also said because of the mounting evidence in their possession, the Tribunal judges will summon the courage to address issues raised, adding that the image of the country is at stake a development he said the judges will not take lightly.

Enugu guber tussle: INEC fails to provide witness to defend Gov Mbah’s election

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said they have no witness to present in defence of the conduct of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Enugu state which produced Governor Peter Mbah.

“My Lord, after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to bring in any witness”, INEC lawyer said at the resumed hearing of the petition by Labour party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga.

Recall that Labour party and its candidate Chijioke Edeoga last Sunday closed their case in their challenge of Mbah’s victory.

The matter was then adjourned to Tuesday, for the INEC to open its defense, the case was however, again adjourned at the instance of INEC as they were not ready to present their witness.

But when the resumed tested, the commission again could not produce any witness.

INEC through its team of lawyers led by Humphrey Okoli, told the tribunal that the commission had decided not to bring any witness.

“The first respondent (INEC) is mandated to open the case. My Lord, after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to bring in any witness”, Okoli said.

Both lawyers for PDP, Benjamin Nwosu and Governor Peter Mbah did not oppose INEC’s position.

The PDP which was expected to open their defense told the tribunal that they need time to told the tribunal that they would need an extension of time to enable them bring their witnesses.

