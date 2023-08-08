Today’s Headlines: We Will End Overreliance On Borrowing – Tinubu, Putin Meets Burkina Faso Leader, Traore

We will end overreliance on borrowing – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his administration’s commitment to break the cycle of overreliance on borrowing for public spending that results in the burden of debt servicing.

Inaugurating the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms on Tuesday in Abuja, the President charged the committee to improve the country’s revenue profile and business environment.

He also said that the Federal Government was moving towards achieving 18 per cent Tax-to-GDP ratio within three years.

The President directed the committee to achieve its one-year mandate, which is divided into three main areas: fiscal governance, tax reforms, and growth facilitation.

He also directed all government ministries and departments to cooperate fully with the committee towards achieving its mandate.

Tinubu said that the committee has the responsibility of assisting the administration in meeting the high expectations of citizens to make their lives better.

“We cannot blame the people for expecting much from us. To whom much is given, much is expected.

“It is even more so when we campaigned on a promise of a better country anchored on our Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I have committed myself to use every minute I spend in this office to work to improve the quality of life of our people,’’’ he said.

Acknowledging Nigeria’s current international standing in the tax sector, the President said the nation was still facing challenges in areas such as ease of tax payment and its Tax-to-GDP ratio.

Putin meets Burkina Faso leader, Traore

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met privately with Burkina Faso’s interim military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, over a situation that might not be unconnected with the Niger crisis.

While the details of the meeting were not clear as of the time of filing this report, there are speculations that the meeting was part of Putin’s plans to meet with French-speaking West African countries ruled by the military.

A short clip of the Russian leader’s meeting with Traore was posted by Jackson Hinkle on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

@jacksonhinkle wrote, “Putin held a private meeting with the world’s youngest leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso.”

Traore is the world’s youngest currently serving leader after becoming the interim leader of Burkina Faso following the coup on 30th September 2022 which ousted interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Mali and Burkina Faso have pledged their support to Niger, as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a one-week ultimatum to the junta to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Nigeria Tops Global Unemployment Rating

Nigeria tops the list of countries with the highest rate of unemployment, according to the latest statistics released by the World of Statistics.

Nigeria led with 33.3 per cent, followed by another African country, South Africa 32.9 per cent, and Iran 15.55 per cent.

The lowest rate of unemployment, according to the report, were in countries like Qatar: 0.1 per cent, Cambodia: 0.36 per cent, and Niger 0.5 per cent.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nigeria increased to 33.30 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 27.10 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.

Police recover woman’s corpse in ex-lover’s house, arrest suspect

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, following the death of a woman who was said to be his ex-lover.

According to the police, the 45-year-old woman, (whose identity had not been revealed by the police) was found dead in the house of the suspect while some parts of her body had been removed.

The police added that the deceased’s daughter reported the matter after seeing the lifeless body of her mother tied with a rope and some parts of her body removed in the suspect’s house located at the Oke Aro area of Akure, the state capital, on Sunday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, stated that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at a morgue while the investigation had commenced.

