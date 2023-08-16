Today’s Headlines: We Take Too Much Rubbish in Nigeria, We Shouldn’t Be Intimidated By President, Governors — Sanusi; Wike, Rivers PDP Members Meet Ganduje

We Take Too Much Rubbish in Nigeria, We Shouldn’t Be Intimidated By President, Governors — Sanusi

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has said that Nigerians accept too much rubbish from their leaders.

The former Emir of Kano also added that they should not allow anybody to intimidate them because the person is a president or a governor. Sanusi said Nigerians who are not into politics are not subordinate human beings and should therefore leave their comfort zones and retrieve the country from incompetent leaders who are out to destroy the country.

According to him, if Nigerians fail to fight against abnormalities in Nigeria, a time will come when there will be nowhere to call a nation. He said, “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong. “We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

Photo credit || Google

Wike, Rivers PDP members meet Ganduje

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, paid a solidarity visit to the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, at his private residence in Abuja.

Viral photographs showed Wike, who is one of the 45 ministers-designate of President Bola Tinubu, posing with Ganduje.

In the photos were also some of Wike’s loyalists and chieftains of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, fuelling rumour of a possible defection to the ruling APC.

Hours after hosting the minister-designate and his delegation, Ganduje was spotted coming into the party secretariat at about 2.35 pm.

In recent times, futile attempts have also been made by top chieftains of the PDP to have Wike expelled from the party over his alleged anti-party activities.

Subsidy removal: Jigawa proposes N44.7bn supplementary budget

Photo credit: Daily Post

The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved the sum of N44.7 billion in the proposed supplementary budget.

The state Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Babangida Umar Gantsa, revealed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting.

He said the supplementary budget is to finance some critical infrastructure and social services in the 3rd and 4th quarters of this year.

He explained that the need to complete some projects and the increase in federal allocation as a result of fuel subsidy removal made it necessary for the state government to make a supplementary budget.

According to the commissioner, some of the sectors to be financed from the supplementary budget include the Ministry of Works and Transport (N13.8 billion), Ministry of Health (N2 billion), Ministry of Education (N3 billion), Ministry of Finance (N2.4 billion) and Jigawa Road Maintenance Agency (N2 billion).

Gantsa added that the supplementary budget will be sent to the Jigawa State House of Assembly for legislative work and approval.

On his part, the Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports, and Culture, Sagiru Musa, revealed that the council has also approved over N192 million for the extension of drainages in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area.

My administration repositioning Nigerian economy – Tinubu

Photo credit: Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja assured investors that his ongoing repositioning of the economy will receive a boost as he conducts an intensified removal of all bottlenecks in the way of efficient business startup and administration in Nigeria, with a particular emphasis on efficiency in service, tax reviews, and improved security.

Receiving Ade Adeola, Managing Director of Energy and Natural Resources in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East for Standard Chartered Bank, President Tinubu said his administration was already working hard on making a difference in attracting investments.

“We are committed to strengthening partnerships, encouraging efficiency, and creating a suitable environment for investors. We are already working hard on security. We will improve efficiency across the board for good input and output, and we will build a very friendly environment for growth and investments,’’ he said.

The President told the delegation that tax reforms are being undertaken with a close observance of best practices across the globe, which will favor businesses for the collective prosperity of the nation.

avage (

)