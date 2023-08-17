Today’s Headlines: We Take Too Much Rubbish in Nigeria, We Shouldn’t Be Intimidated By President, Governors — Sanusi, Tinubu releases ministerial portfolios, assigns FCT to Wike, Labour to Lalong

We Take Too Much Rubbish in Nigeria, We Shouldn’t Be Intimidated By President, Governors — Sanusi

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has said that Nigerians accept too much rubbish from their leaders.

The former Emir of Kano also added that they should not allow anybody to intimidate them because the person is a president or a governor. Sanusi said Nigerians who are not into politics are not subordinate human beings and should therefore leave their comfort zones and retrieve the country from incompetent leaders who are out to destroy the country.

According to him, if Nigerians fail to fight against abnormalities in Nigeria, a time will come when there will be nowhere to call a nation. He said, “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong. “We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

Tinubu releases ministerial portfolios, assigns FCT to Wike, Labour to Lalong

President Bola Tinubu has assigned portfolios to the ministerial nominees recently cleared for appointment by the Senate of the National Assembly.

Appointing the portfolios, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named former Nyesom Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other portfolios as released by the President on Wednesday are as follows:

Ministers of Defence Mohammed Badaru, Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.

Also named by President Tinubu are Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tuani,

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji

Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu, Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development is Dele Alake, Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, Minister of Works, David Umahi, Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh.

ASUU Raises Alarm Over Teenage Pregnancy At Benue IDP Camps

Photo credit: channels television

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency, address the humanitarian crisis in Benue State Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps with hundreds of out-of-school children and many teenage pregnancies as a result of gunmen attacks.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, made the call during the union’s humanitarian outreach to IDP camps at the Abagana in Makurdi, the state capital, where he expressed hope that the Federal Government would do better this time as Nigerians are facing hardship.

Land allocation: Imo Committee Indicts Okorocha

Photo credit: punch newspaper

A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, was on Tuesday indicted by the committee set up by the Imo State Government for the recovery of land belonging to the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri.

The committee said Okorocha used brute force to dispose the college of its land.

In the report signed by the chairman, Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, and the secretary, B F Anyanwu, and submitted to Governor Hope Uzodimma, the committee recommended the recovery of the Shell Camp land from Okorocha and his associates within six months and hand the same over to the institution.

