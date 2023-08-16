Today’s Headlines: We Take Too Much Rubbish in Nigeria, We Shouldn’t Be Intimidated By President, Governors’ — Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; Nigeria Won’t Go To War In Niger, Say Northern Elders — NEF

We Take Too Much Rubbish in Nigeria—SLS

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has said that Nigerians accept too much rubbish from their leaders.

Source: Sahara Reporters

The former Emir of Kano also added that they should not allow anybody to intimidate them because the person is a president or a governor. Sanusi said Nigerians who are not into politics are not subordinate human beings and should therefore leave their comfort zones and retrieve the country from incompetent leaders who are out to destroy the country.

According to him, if Nigerians fail to fight against abnormalities in Nigeria, a time will come when there will be nowhere to call a nation. He said, “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong. “We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

Nigeria Won’t Go To War In Niger, Say Northern Elders

Northern Elders Forum (NEF), after taking a cursory look at the development in Nigeria and the Niger Republic following the coup that sacked President Mohammed Bazoum has recommended that the safety of President Bazoum, his family, and the restoration of the constitutional order must remain non-negotiable priorities, even as it insisted that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should count Nigeria out of any military action in Niger.

Source: Leadership

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, where he read a press statement on events regarding Niger Republic, the convener of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi said the military leaders in Niger must accord due cognizance and respect for the position of ECOWAS, whose fundamental principles and goals Niger Republic submitted to, adding that active negotiations regarding President Bazoum and the plans of the military leadership in Niger should commence immediately.

He said Nigeria is uniquely placed to engage the leadership of the Niger Republic to accept these with the minimum of delay, adding that President Bola Tinubu is chairman of ECOWAS and leader of Nigerians and that he should explore ways of balancing these responsibilities without doing any injury to the position of Nigeria and Nigerians on the Niger Republic and the unity of the ECOWAS.

IPAC Throws Weight Behind Tinubu’s Government

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying it supports the President’s economic policies.

Source: Channel Television

IPAC Chairman Yabagi Sani said this in an interview with journalists after meeting with Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday. Sani explained that irrespective of political party differences, the council recognizes the efforts of the current administration in addressing the challenges confronting the nation.

After exchanging pleasantries, the meeting went behind closed doors, and moments later, the chairman of IPAC emerged to address journalists, giving the reason for their visit. Also speaking, the senator representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, blamed the economic situation in the country on the previous administration.

NLC tells IGP to stop meddling in trade union affairs

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to stick to the dictates of his job and steer clear of trade union affairs which were clearly beyond the purview of his power to mediate.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, urged the IGP to be concerned with combating the rising rate of crime and insurgency in the country. He said, “We want to warn the IGP to thread with caution and stop meddling in affairs that are clearly beyond the purview of his powers.

If he receives a complaint against any trade union that is carrying out its legitimate duties, the norm is to refer such matters to the Federal Ministry of Labourwhicho has the statutory powers to intervene or apprehend such matters for arbitration but not to begin to hunt the leaders too harass, intimidate or frighten them to submit to whatever their wishes may be.

