Today’s Headlines: We Take Too Much Rubbish in Nigeria — Former Kano Emir, Sanusi Lamido; Birthday: IBB a True Nationalist – Gov Bago

We Take Too Much Rubbish in Nigeria—SLS

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has said that Nigerians accept too much rubbish from their leaders.

Source: Sahara Reporters

The former Emir of Kano also added that they should not allow anybody to intimidate them because the person is a president or a governor. Sanusi said Nigerians who are not into politics are not subordinate human beings and should therefore leave their comfort zones and retrieve the country from incompetent leaders who are out to destroy the country.

According to him, if Nigerians fail to fight against abnormalities in Nigeria, a time will come when there will be nowhere to call a nation. He said, “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong. “We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

IBB a true nationalist – Gov Bago

Gov. Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger has described the former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida as a patriot and nationalist as he turns 82.

Source: Vanguard

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Bologi Ibrahim on Wednesday in Minna. Bago described Babangida as a true patriot and nationalist, who has made a tremendous impact in shaping the nation’s history and sacrifices to ensure the survival and unity of Nigeria.

Wike ready to cooperate with APC – Ganduje

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has boasted of the increasing fortunes of his party, saying discussions are on to get some opposition political parties to collapse into the APC.

Source: Vanguard

Ganduje disclosed this on Wednesday while giving an insight into the visit of minister-designate and former Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike to his residence on Tuesday. Asked whether Wike would be joining the APC as a minister in the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration, Ganduje said the former Rivers governor is ready to cooperate with the ruling party without necessarily joining the ship.

He said; “You know Wiki is an honorable Minister-designate, so, he came we discussed it because I was looking for him to congratulate him on that and also he came to congratulate me and we discussed that when he becomes minister fully, he will work very hard to move the ministry he is giving forward and he is ready to cooperate. “But we didn’t discuss the issue of his coming to APC or not coming to APC. That issue will arise later”.

FG Arraigns Emefiele, Allies Thursday

The Federal Government will on Thursday arraign suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and his associates for N6.9 billion procurement fraud at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

Source: Channel Television

Emefiele will be arraigned alongside a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro, and her company, April 1616 Investment Limited on 20 charges of procurement fraud, conspiracy, and conferring corrupt advantages on his associates. The embattled apex bank chief, who has been in detention since he was suspended from office on June 9, 2023, was accused of conferring corrupt advantages on Yaro, a director in April 1616 Investment Ltd.

The offense is contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000. The section read, “Any public officer who uses his office or position to gratify or confer any corrupt or unfair advantage upon himself or any relation or associate of the public officer or any other public officer shall be guilty of an offense and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for five years without an option of fine.’’

