Today’s Headlines: We struck to avert threat against Nigeria, Niger — Gen Tchiani; Hon. Abbas condemns Zaria killings

Coup: We struck to avert threat against Nigeria, Niger — Gen Tchiani

Leader of the military junta in the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, said weekend that the coup in which they overthrew President Mohammad Bazoum was well intended and was carried out to avert an imminent threat that would have affected not only the Niger Republic but also Nigeria.

This came as the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, for the second time in a week, appealed to the Federal Government to take head-on, the corruption, insecurity and skewed appointments in the country, rather than declaring war on Niger Republic.

Recall that prior to ECOWAS leaders’ decision to adopt a military option against the coup leaders in Niger Republic last weekend, the Catholic Bishops had advised the chairman, President Bola Tinubu, and other West African leaders not to give in to military intervention in the country.

Abbas condemns Zaria killings

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the killing of two persons in a recent bandits attack in the Zaria area of Kaduna State.

Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, expressed deep concerns about the recurring attacks in the area and emphasised the importance of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

A statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, quoted the Speaker as demanding a thorough investigation into the attack, while also condoling with the families of the slain residents.

“The attack that led to the killing of our two innocent brothers at Kofar Gayan was most calamitous, horrendous, tragic, heinous, and disgusting.

“It was most unfortunate that when innocent people were going about their normal and legitimate activities, others were planning evil to disturb the peace enjoyed by everyone.

“The action of those behind this dastardly act stands condemned, and I call on the security agencies to swing into action immediately to fish out the perpetrators.

Investigator probes CBN staff, consultants, NIBSS, NSPMC

Tensions are escalating faster than the public can guess in the financial circle as the determination of the current administration to bring to book, those found wanting in the past nine years under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is sending shockwaves through the system.

At the heart of the panic is Jim Obazee, who was on July 28, appointed “Special Investigator” of the CBN and related entities by President Bola Tinubu.

Whereas the terms of engagement of the ex-Chief Executive of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) are subjects of speculation, The Guardian understands that the team has been expanded significantly with members drawn from diverse fields of expertise in the financial sector with Obazee now serving as the anchor.

Independent sources privy to the activities of the team told our correspondent at the weekend that many officials of the Central Bank have been interrogated in the past few days even as the team is spreading its tentacles across the financial system.

Bayelsa needs selfless leadership, says LP candidate

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Bayelsa State, Udengs Eradiri, says the state needs selfless leadership, adding that he has the capacity to govern the state and provide better leadership if he is elected in the November 11 poll.

He told journalists in Yenagoa that he was driven by the passion to frontally address the socio-economic challenges facing the people of the state.

Udengs, a former Commissioner for Youth Development, said, “Bayelsa State is in comatose. It is no longer about the party but the survival of the state. When we talk about issues in Bayelsa State, I have seen the nakedness of neglect of the institutions that should reach out to the people and that is why I said until we take the leadership, we will not get things done.

“My beloved state of Bayelsa is in dire need of selfless leadership, and having examined my trajectory as a student activist, taxpayer, youth leader, commissioner, and public servant, I decided to offer myself (for service) instead of complaining.

“As a young man, I have the strength and capacity to do the job of governance of Bayelsa better, and I will dismantle the obstacles to the development of Bayelsa.

