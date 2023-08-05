Today’s Headlines: ‘We strongly support ECOWAS’ — France backs bid to quash Niger coup, Atiku, PDP Govs, Party Leaders In Abuja

France Backs Bid To Quash Niger Coup

Catherine Colonna, the French minister for Europe and foreign affairs, says France is “strongly” in support of efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to “defeat” the coup in the Niger Republic.

Colonna spoke on Saturday when she visited Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, prime minister of the Niger Republic, at Quai d’Orsay.

The French minister was accompanied by Aichatou Boulama, France’s ambassador to Niger.

Atiku, PDP Govs, Party Leaders In Abuja

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Governors’ Forum; the party’s National Working Committee (NWC); and its flag bearer for the 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar; on Saturday, met at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja for a stakeholders’ meeting.

PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara; as well as other party stakeholders were present at the meeting. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed; were at the meeting.

Nigeria Experiencing Horrific Business Environment – Atiku Worried Over GlaxoSmithKline’s Exit

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed concern over the planned exit of GlaxoSmithKline from Nigeria.

Atiku spoke on Saturday in a post on his verified Twitter handle.

According to him, the company’s showed how horrific the country is becoming for businesses.

Bosuntijani Apologizes To Senators For Calling Them Morons In 2021

Bosun Tijani, a ministerial nominee from Ogun state, has apologised to senators for calling them “morons” in a 2021 Twitter post.

On Saturday, Tijani, CEO and co-founder of CcHub, appeared before the senate to be for screening as a minister.

