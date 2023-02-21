Today’s Headlines: We Persuaded Tinubu To Join Presidential Race-Osoba, Biden Makes Trip To Kyiv

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo credit: Vanguard News

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, Yoruba leaders and other political leaders in South West have narrated how they influenced the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to contest for president of Nigeria.Meanwhile, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi said nobody is above the king in Yorubaland as the kings in Yorubaland have endorsed.

Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria in the February 25, poll.Osoba, monarch and other political leaders in the region spoke at the Yoruba and South West leaders of Thought Summit at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

According to Osoba, Tinubu joining the presidential race was not his own making but the making of prominent and progressive politicians from the southwest who pressurised him (Tinubu) in 2007 to join the race for president.

Biden makes surprise trip to Kyiv before invasion anniversary.

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

US President Joe Biden on Monday made a trip to Kyiv organised in strict secrecy, promising $500 million in fresh arms deliveries and “unwavering” American support ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Air raid sirens rang out across Kyiv at one point as Biden walked alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during what was the US president’s first visit to the country since Russian troops invaded on February 24, 2022.

Photo Credit: Google

“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said, speaking beside Zelensky at the Ukrainian president’s official residence, the Mariinsky Palace.

Naira Scarcity: I’m Suffering, My Family Can’t Cook – Orji Kalu.

Photo credit: Dailytrust

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said the cash crunch occasioned by the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is taking a toll om him.

In an interview on Channels Television’s election programme, The 2023 Verdict, Orji claimed that recently, his family could not get enough money to cook. You can see the policy is right but I don’t keep money in my house. I am suffering,” he said.

“The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day. It is a problem to me and to everybody.”

INEC reassures Nigerians, international community of free, fair elections.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Independent National Electoral Commission has reassured Nigerians and the international community of free, fair and credible elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the reassurance when he received Commonwealth Election Observer Mission to Nigeria, led by former South Africa President, Thabo Mbeki, at INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

”INEC understands the enormous benefits of conducting credible elections, not just in Nigeria but the African continent.

“Election in Nigeria is huge and we understand. As I said, the responsibility rests on our shoulders.We also understand the benefits of credible elections. It will not only bring peace and good governance to our country but the positive effects on our sub-region.

“I want to assure you that we will never let Nigeria and the international community down,’’ Yakubu said.

