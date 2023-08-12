Today’s Headlines: We Need More Christians In Politics, says Obasanjo, Tinubu Hails Prof Sekoni At 80

We need more Christians in politics, says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for participation of more Christians in politics to make it clean instead of dirty.

He said ordinarily, politics should not be a dirty game but those who participate in it makes it dirty.

Speaking at the 57th annual convention and 67th anniversary of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT) at Gospel City, Ogunmakin, Ogun State, Obasanjo said Christian must stand out among corrupt people and bad influencers of the world while participating in politics.

Tinubu hails Prof Sekoni at 80

President Bola Tinubu has hailed renowned Professor of Semiotics and African Literature, Professor Ropo Sekoni, as he turned 80.

In a statement on Saturday by Aguri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media, he acknowledged the important contributions of Sekoni to the restoration of democracy in Nigeria and the global body of knowledge.

“Today, I celebrate and congratulate my friend, comrade and longtime associate, Professor Ropo Sekoni, on his 80th anniversary. Attaining 80 years of age is a wonderful gift from God. I join his family and our mutual friends on this important milestone.

2023 IYD: We’re determined to empower youths with skills of future — Ondo govt

The Ondo State Government on Saturday, reiterated its commitment towards ensuring human capital development and providing accessible, inclusive and integrated youth empowerment schemes to empower youths with skills of the future.

This was made known by the Acting Governor of the state, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa in his message to the youths in the state during the International Youth Day celebration and said now is the time to empower youths with skills of the future

Ayedatiwa said the state is determined to provide accessible, inclusive and integrated youth empowerment schemes as machinery for incubating young entrepreneurs who will drive our economy to the next level

Ayedatiwa said “Today, August 12, 2023, marks another milestone in the affairs of youth globally after the declaration by the United Nations (UN), that this day be set aside as International Youth Day to celebrate and appreciate the value of youth.

Oyo APC knocks ex-lawmaker over call for excos dissolution

The Oyo chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) has knocked Sen. Ayoade Adesun over his call for dissolution of all executive committees of the party.

APC described the call as mere wishful thinking of Adesun whose knowledge of constitutional democracy it said cannot stand the test of time.

Adeseun said in a live radio interview programme monitored in Ibadan that there were plans to replace the current executive committees of the APC in Oyo state with Interim committee as a prelude to repositioning of the party.

