This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: We Must Win Election—Wike, Tinubu Fit, Run Hardest Presidential Campaign—Fashola

We Must Win Election—Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that plots by those he described as the ‘anti-democratic elements’ planning to frustrate the conduct of the 2023 general election will fail.

Wike said the people of Rivers state are fully prepared to participate in the election.

News Source: PM News

The Governor spoke at the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally held at the Kalabari National College (KNC) in Buguma City of Askari-Toru Local Government Area (ASALGA) on Monday.

He told the people of ASALGA not to allow anything to trouble them, but to focus on the election because all the candidates they are supporting are credible and trust worthy and will win election.

Photos Credit: Google

Tinubu Fit, Run Hardest Presidential Campaign—Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has insisted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is fit to rule Nigeria.

Fashola explained that Tinubu run the hardest presidential campaign, an indication of his fitness.

News Source: Daily Post

Featuring on Channels television, Fashion said Tinubu run a very tough schedule.

Some Nigerians had raised alarm over Tinubu’s health status.

They alleged that the APC flagbearer lacked the capacity to rule the country.

However, Fashola said: “We are running a democracy and there are people who have their view on who should and should not be the president.

Only Nigerians With Mental Problems Would Vote For APC After Eight-Year Suffering – PDP Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday, urged Nigerians not to waste their votes by voting for the ruling All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on Tuesday during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Benue State, the PDP chairman claimed that only people with mental problems would vote for the APC.

News Source: Saharareporters

Ayu said, “All of you know that you have suffered in this country in the last eight years APC, only somebody who has a mental problem will vote for APC. Do not waste your vote.”

Speaking on the PDP internal crisis, Ayu said reconciliation moves were ongoing and that the PDP leadership was in talks with aggrieved party members.

“The party is not divided. There are a few members who have grievances. We are talking to them. We want to make sure they come back and work with us fully. One week is enough to change everything. This thing has been going on and I want to assure you that we’ll receive everybody back,” he said.

PDP, APC fight over alleged N22.5bn vote buying fund

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, were at each other’s jugular, yesterday, over PDP’s allegation that some APC leaders were seeking to swap N22.5 billion old Naira notes for new ones in Kano State in pursuit of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential quest.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

The PDP alleged that two North-West APC governors were spearheading the moves and urged the security agencies to foil the “clandestine plot.”

Countering, the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, described the PDP as a conclave of looters, dishing out cock and bull stories in the name of press statements, and challenged the main opposition party to account for the $2bn arms funds, it allegedly mismanaged when it was in power.

50% PoS operators close shops over naira scarcity

Over 50 per cent of Point of Sale operators have closed their shops as scarcity of new and old naira notes bites harder, it has been learnt.

The National Chief Aggregating Officer of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria, Hussein Olanrewaju, who made this disclosure on Monday, said the impact of the ongoing shortage of new and old naira notes had worsened the plight of their members.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

While noting that agents should be given preferential treatment in access to the new notes, he lamented that some Nigerians had taken advantage of the situation to charge unreasonable fees.

Content created and supplied by: WaterNewsGo (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Win #ElectionWike #Tinubu #Fit #Run #Hardest #Presidential #CampaignFasholaToday’s Headlines: We Must Win Election—Wike, Tinubu Fit, Run Hardest Presidential Campaign—Fashola Publish on 2023-02-07 10:17:54