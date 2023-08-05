Today’s Headlines: We may go to war, Tinubu writes Senate, Mobilises Military; Nigerian political system is cursed – Mr Macaroni

Niger Coup: We may go to war, Tinubu writes Senate, mobilises military

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, told the Senate of possible plans by leaders of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to intervene militarily in Niger Republic, following a recent coup d’état and the ouster of a democratically-elected administration of Mohamed Bazoum.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, read the letter from Tinubu to the lawmakers at the commencement of Friday’s plenary.

The letter read: “Following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected government.”

The letter tagged, “Political situation in Niger”, disclosed that “in a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communiqué.” Tinubu said in his letter that the meeting was very specific on “closure and monitoring of all land borders with Niger Republic and reactivation of the border drilling exercise.”

Nigerian Political System Is Cursed–Mr Macaroni

Adebowale ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo, has expressed his thoughts on the Nigerian political space, saying that there might be a lingering curse on the political system.

The popular actor cum skitmaker dismissed ideas of going into politics in the future. The 30-year-old activist believes the Nigerian political system tends to corrupt even the most diligent individuals once they become part of it.

“I think in the Nigerian political system or space, at it were, there’s a curse roaming around there because we’ve seen great men, men of valour go into that space and become something we no longer recognise,” he said.

According to Mr Macaroni, his activism roots back to his time in secondary school, where he developed a strong aversion to cheating and mistreatment of others. He emphasised the importance of treating people with respect. He also said anyone who fails to treat people with respect will undoubtedly face his objections.

“I think it started from secondary school, naturally I don’t like being cheated and I don’t like people around me to be cheated, just treat people with respect. So the moment you do not, then you have a problem with me,” said Mr Macaroni.

Adeleke Begins Osun Business Growth Initiative

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has kick started the Osun State Business Growth Initiative through strategic partnership with federal and international organisations and agencies.

A release by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed stated that the Governor in Abuja in the last two days directed the hosting of two top flight meetings to address business Growth and industrial foundation for the state in line with his commitment to transform Osun from a civil service state to a business and industrial state.

INEC To Conduct Eight bye-Elections, Declares Preparedness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that it is now confronted with conducting at least eight bye-elections across the country.

This was as the Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu said the number increased from four to eight, given that two senators and two federal House of Representatives members have been nominated as Ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

Yakubu spoke in Lagos yesterday during a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The other four bye-elections are as a result of the resignation of a federal lawmaker, and the deaths of another federal lawmaker-elect as well as two state lawmakers.

Yakubu listed the constituencies affected to include the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State where the elected lawmaker, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, resigned to take up the position of the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Another affected constituency is the Jalingo, Yerro, and Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State. The member-elect for the constituency, Isma’ila Maihanchi, died on April 22 before he was inaugurated.

