Today’s Headlines: We May Be Pushed To Invade Niger—US Tells Coup Plotters, FG Begs Resident Doctors To Shelve Strike

We May Be Pushed To Invade Niger—US Tells Coup Plotters

The United States of America has warned the Niger junta that America may be pushed to be involved militarily if the country’s military rulers do not return to constitutional order.

The US acting Deputy Secretary, Victoria Nuland, in a special briefing on Niger disclosed this a teleconference on Tuesday. She noted, “…There is still a lot of motion here on many sides about where the governance situation will go.

“So we will be watching that closely and there are several regional meetings coming up and consultations with allies and partners that we need to make.

FG Begs Resident Doctors To Shelve Strike

The federal government yesterday appealed to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD ) to shelve its ongoing strike in the interest of Nigerians.

The permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, told journalists at a briefing in Abuja that efforts to address their demands have reached the highest level of discussions with the president. The development came as the doctors prepare to picket the Federal Ministry of Health today over unmet demands that bordered on their conditions of service.

Although the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Health is yet to withdraw the “No Work, No Pay” policy against the striking doctors, the permanent secretary appealed for more time for the government to address all demands, including” One-for-One” replacement for exited doctors and payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

Tinubu committed to improving citizens’ welfare — Okonjo Iweala

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said yesterday that President Bola Tinubu was committed to improving the lives of Nigerians.

She also said as the person at the helm of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, she would, alongside her team, do her best to support Nigeria at this difficult time. Okonjo-Iweala stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The WTO DG, flanked by the former Minister of State for Health during the Goodluck Jonathan, Mohammed Ali Pate, said they saw the President and that the focus of their discussion was on what they would do to support Nigeria. She said they were contemplating a grassroots program they could put in place to help young people as well as women.

Insecurity in N-West erodes gender debt gains — Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah, has warned that instability in the region has taken women’s issues to the background and eroded the gains on gender development over the years.

He decried the worsening insecurity in the North West region of Nigeria, saying the relatively peaceful and safe region is now the bane of insecurity in Nigeria where banditry and terrorism have created challenges that need to be tackled to advance women’s rights and voices.

Kukah who spoke in Sokoto at an extraordinary high-level town hall meeting for the Promotion of Peace and Security, in collaboration with Global rights and other International support groups, noted that the two bodies aimed at “deploying strategies for increasing access to justice and promoting credible peaceful, democratic process in the North West and strengthening civic participation and peacebuilding with an emphasis in Kaduna and Sokoto States.”

