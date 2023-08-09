Today’s Headlines: We May Be Pushed To Invade Niger—US Tell Coup Plotters, Tinubu mourns Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

We may be pushed to invade Niger — US tells coup plotters

The United States of America has warned the Niger junta that America may be pushed to be involved militarily if the country’s military rulers do not return to constitutional order.

The US acting Deputy Secretary, Victoria Nuland, in a special briefing on Niger disclosed this a teleconference on Tuesday.

She noted, “…There is still a lot of motion here on many sides with regard to where the governance situation will go.

“So we will be watching that closely and there are a number of regional meetings coming up and consultations with allies and partners that we need to make.

“So we’ll be watching the situation, but we understand our legal responsibilities and I explained those very clearly to the guys (Niger junta) who were responsible for this and that it is not our desire to go there, but they may push us to that point, and we asked them to be prudent in that regard and to hear our offer to try to work with them to solve this diplomatically and return to constitutional order.”

Nuland noted that President Joe Bden has been in constant touch with President Tinubu, the ECOWAS Chairman as well as many other European allies.

“He’s also been in regular touch with President Tinubu of Nigeria, who is currently head of ECOWAS, with AU Chairperson Faki, and with a number of European allies with whom we work in Niger, particularly on counterterrorism.

“And all of this has been rooted in our shared values, including the sense of democracy, which was why it was so difficult, and remains difficult, to see the current challenge to the democratic order which began on July 26,” she stressed.

Tinubu mourns Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

President Bola Tinubu has mourned with the family, friends and congregants of the Fountain of Life Church, over the passing of the Senior Pastor, Taiwo Odukoya.

Pastor Odukoya died at the age 67 on Monday.

A statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the president sent his heartfelt condolences to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and associates of the highly revered religious leader, whose teaching, outreach and good work expanded the frontiers of charitable endeavour with particular respect to the education and health sectors.

Senate committees: APC gets 48 chairmanship slots, PDP 18

The Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, on Monday, unveiled the 74 Standing Committees of the 10th Senate.

Of the 74 Standing Committees, senators on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress were named chairmen of 48.

The major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, got 18 chairmanship slots, while four slots ended in the hands of members of the Labour Party.

The Social Democratic Party got two chairmanship slots; the All Progressive Grand Alliance got one, while the Young People’s Party, also got one.

PDP raises publicity committee for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi polls

Ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, the Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a special national media/publicity committee to sensitise the people to the party’s policies and programmes.

The 12-man committee, according to a press release by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, was formed pursuant to Section 40 (1) (a), (b) and (c) of the PDP Constitution.

The committee is “to liaise with the various campaign councils and committees for the elections to ensure effective media and publicity actions for the victory of our party in the elections.”

The committee is chaired by Mr Ologunagba, while the secretary is Richard Ihediwa

Other members of the committee include Emmauel Ibeshi, Kola Ologbondiyan, Emmanuel Ogidi, Segun Sowunmi and Richard Akanmode.

Others are Don Evarada, Alfred Kemepado, Arthur Ugochukwu, Ezekwe Uche and Ibu Thomas, who is to act as technical/information and technology assistant to the committee.

The party charged the committee members to go the whole distance to ensure victory for the PDP and its candidates in the elections.

