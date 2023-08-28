Today’s Headlines: We Have The Intellectual Capacity To Turn Nigeria Around — Tinubu Charges Ministers; Defence Minister Consults Abdulsalami, Ex-Defence Chief

We Have The Intellectual Capacity To Turn Nigeria Around,’ Tinubu Charges Ministers

President Bola Tinubu says his cabinet members have the talent and intellectual capacity to turn Nigeria around.

The President spoke on Monday when he addressed newly sworn-in ministers at the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja. The President told the new ministers that the hopes and aspirations of 200 million fellow Nigerians rested on their daily actions and that he would relentlessly provide the focused leadership required to stop failure in its tracks so that sustainable progress could be achieved.

“We shall evolve a homegrown re-engineering of our finances, a reimagined stewardship of our resources, and we will let the economy work for the people of this country. “There are so many things we can and will do. Yes, some cynics will say it is impossible. But in your dictionary of service, everything is possible, and it must be possible,” the President said.

Defence Minister Consults Abdulsalami, Ex-defence Chief

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, on Monday met the former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), and the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, of Press, and Public Relations, Victoria Agba-Attah.

The statement revealed that the minister’s visit was to seek professional advice from the duo on how to tackle and accomplish the task ahead of him.

Fake LASTMA officer nabbed for towing vehicle

A man identified as Adejumo, allegedly impersonating an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, has been arrested for towing a vehicle in Lagos.

PUNCH Metro gathered from a circulating video on social media that the suspect had driven a van with a LASTMA sticker on it and allegedly towed a car in the early hours of Monday in the Somolu area of Lagos.

In the video, a yet-to-be-identified woman, likely to be the owner of the towed black Acura MDX vehicle, was heard lamenting that her vehicle was stolen using a LASTMA van. She said the vehicle being towed was obstructed by a pole and the driver of the van ran away after suspicious residents raised the alarm.

FG ends borrowing for now — Minister of finance

The federal government has said that it is no longer in a position to borrow more money but will rather seek to create a stable macroeconomic environment.

The minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy, Wale Edun disclosed this at the end of the maiden Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.

He said the goal of the ongoing reforms is to focus on equity and to attract investment. Edun explained: “Clearly, the federal government is not in a position to borrow at this time. Rather, the emphasis has to be on creating a stable, macroeconomic environment.

