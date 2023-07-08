Today’s Headlines: We Have No File Implicating Tinubu —ICPC; Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan, Others Storm Ekiti For Afe Babalola’s 6oth Anniversary

We have no file implicating Tinubu — ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has urged the general public to dismiss reports that the Department of State Services, DSS, carted away files implicating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the Commission.

The ICPC was reacting to a media report (not Vanguard) headlined: “Secret police, DSS carts away files implicating President Tinubu, close aides from ICPC, CCB”. The Commission’s reaction was contained in a statement by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua.

The statement read: “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to a spurious news report by online medium, Saharareporters titled ‘Secret Police, DSS Carts Away Files Implicating President Buhari, Close Aides from ICPC, CCB.’

“The Commission hereby refute the report by Saharareporters and state unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states and therefore the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public.

Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan others storm Ekiti for Afe Babalola’s 60th anniversary

ABUJA– Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, are among dignitaries scheduled to converge on Ado-Ekiti next Monday to celebrate the 60th Call to Bar anniversary of a legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN.

Other dignitaries billed to attend the event, include the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Bishop Matthew Kukah, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, among others.

Afe Babalola, who is the founder of the Afe Babalola University and Vanguard Columnist, was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales on July 9, 1963.

The event, which will feature a public lecture and book launch, is to celebrate his 60 years as a lawyer.

A statement by the Chairman, Organizing Committee, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, disclosed thar the ceremony being put together by Aare Babalola’s mentees, admirers and beneficiaries, will hold at the Alfa Belgore Hall, Afe Babalola University, ABUAD, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Tinubu’s removal of subsidy shocked oil cartel – Ardo

From the first day Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn-in as the President of this country, we have started seeing the difference. Take for example, the issue of oil subsidy that has brought so much hardship on Nigerians, he has fixed it once and for all. The beneficiaries of oil subsidy were even shocked to the marrow because they did not expect that the country could have a leader with strong political will to remove the subsidy. These are just a few people, less than two hundred, milking the country dry and they are so powerful because of the money they got from oil, but Tinubu has fixed that. Secondly, if you look at the appointment he made recently, he was able to cut across all tribes and religions in the country. He appointed people of competence, people that know the problems of Nigeria and are ready to work.

The advisers he appointed also cut across tribes, religions and regions. The economic decisions he has taken so far can only come from someone with a large heart who knows what he is doing. He has taken decisions that touch the lives of the entire Nigerians, everybody was hit by what is happening. So I believe that Asiwaju with his leadership style will make Nigeria great and better again. I have received so many calls across the globe from people who said they are ready to invest in Nigeria again because they now believe that there is hope in the future of the nation’s economy.

Alleged Threat: Igbo lawyers write IGP, demand immediate arrest of Asari Dokubo

The Igbo Lawyers Association, ILA, an umbrella of lawyers of Igbo origin, has called on the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun to arrest and investigate former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, over his reported threat to wipe out the Igbo tribe.

The group which met in Aba, Abia state, said it took time to wait to see what will be the reaction of the authorities on such a serious inciting and ethnic move by Dokubo, but having seen that nobody is taking appropriate action, it will use every available legal means to ensure that such issues are not swept under the carpet.

In a letter addressed to the IGP dated 6th July 2023, and titled “Threats/Hate Speech Against Ndi-Igbo by Asari Dokubo: A Call For His Arrest and Possible Prosecution”, ILA said Dokubo cannot be allowed to be moving freely after committing what it termed a heinous crime against the Igbos.

“We have watched with dismay and disbelief the video of Asari Dokubo which was circulated online on 23 June 2023, wherein he threatened to wipe out the Igbo Race, which said threats, as contained in the video, are against the spirit of the anti-terrorism act and the cybercrime act of 2015.

“In the said video, Asari Dokubo was seen committing this heinous crime against one of the major tribes/races in Nigeria. Regrettably, the said suspect is still walking freely without any sign of arrest or prosecution.

