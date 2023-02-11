Today’s Headlines: We Have Materials To Print More New Notes- CBN, Gombe Assembly Confirms CJ

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We Have Materials To Print More New Notes- CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has the capacity and materials to print new currency notes amid a shortage of cash in the country.

Multiple reports quoted the apex bank’s Governor Godwin Emefiele as admitting that the CBN does not have enough materials to print the new naira notes.

Gombe Assembly Confirms CJ

The Gombe State House of Assembly has confirmed Justice Halima Mohammed as the substantive chief judge of the state.

The confirmation followed her screening during the plenary session on Thursday.

1 Dead, 5 Arrested As APC/PDP Clash In Jigawa

One person died and five others were arrested after a violent clash erupted between supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State.

The incident happened on Friday when the PDP governorship candidate Mustafa Sule Lamido held a rally in Maigatari Local Government Area (LGA). As they arrived at the APC Secretariat, tensions rose and a clash broke out.

Shell Confirms Fresh Oil Spill In Rivers

Shell Petroleum Development Company has confirmed fresh oil spill at Ebubu, in the Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The spokesman for Shell, Michael Adande, made the confirmation in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday night.

Peter Obi, Supporters Discomforting Lagosians – APC’s Onanuga

One of the spokespersons for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has accused the supporters of the Labour Party, LP, of causing massive traffic jams on the Lekki-Epe expressway.

Onanuga also described it as an uncivilized way to campaign in Lagos State.

