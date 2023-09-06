Today’s Headlines: We failed to integrate into a nation – Jonathan, NFF didn’t sack me – Waldrum

We failed to integrate into a nation_Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has said Nigeria failed to integrate into a nation since amalgamation of Northern and Southern Protectorate in 1914.

He spoke in Abuja at a dialogue to mark the 60th birthday of National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD), and Fellow of Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Prof Udenta Udenta.

Jonathan noted there was no commitment to integrate Nigeria into an entity with common philosophy.

“There was no commitment to integrate Nigeria into an entity that you can say yes, this is a nation with common philosophy …” he said.

According to him, the country was so polarised especially during early party formation as the parties mostly had regional bias.

“I know as a person when North and South were amalgamated in 1914 by Lord Lugard, probably that beginning, that formation period from 1914 till early elections, party formation and independence struggles and our parties, I am not blaming our forefathers but we failed to integrate us into a nation.

NFF didn’t sack me – Waldrum

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum said he was bemused by stories making the rounds in the media (not The PUNCH) that he had been sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation, noting that his contract with the country is still running,PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Waldrum was appointed by the NFF in 2020 and led the Super Falcons to the 2022 WAFCON in Morocco as well as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m seeing reports that I’ve been sacked but my contract doesn’t end until October 31,” Waldrum told PUNCH Sports Extra.

With the NFF yet to decide on his extension, the American is still in line to be in the dugout when the Super Falcons face Ethiopia in a Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers between October 23-31.

Abia Warriors declare two players missing

Abia Warriors have declared that Henry Udezuka and Christian Uzorji have both absconded from the team’s camp.

The club’s management disclosed this in a press release made available to DAILY POST.

The Abia-based outfit maintained that the duo are still members of the club.

“This is to bring to the notice of the public that Henry Udezuka & Christian Uzorji have both absconded from the club after receiving their entitlement up to July 2023.

“The two players are bonafide players of Abia Warriors FC & have not been released to join any other club.

“The Public, NPFL clubs, NNL clubs, & other clubs are hereby notified of this development & to be properly communicated.” the release stated.

Fire guts section of Lagos International Airport

A fire outbreak has razed a section of the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos State, Wednesday morning.

The incident affected the primary gateway section of the airport, halting some operations.

It was gathered that firefighters were swiftly mobilised to contain the inferno while passengers and airport personnel have been evacuated from the affected building.

The Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Federal Airport Authority, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua confirmed the development in a statement.

He said the swift response and professional efforts of the firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the airport “have successfully brought the situation under control”.

