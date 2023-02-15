Today’s Headlines: We don’t have any cash in 10 days to elections- INEC, Naira Notes: 2 shot dead as protests rock Ibadan, Warri and Benin

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We don’t have any cash in 10 days to elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said cash for the mobilisation of ad-hoc staff is yet to be made available to the Commission, with just ten days to the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The INEC National Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu made this known during the commission’s consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja.

Nigerians have been battling with the scarcity of naira notes following the redesign of N200, N500 and N1000 notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has postponed to February 22 after hearing the suits by three state governments challenging the implementation of the currency swap deadline.

The Supreme Court had on February 8 restrained the federal government from enforcing the cash swap deadline of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) following the suit by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states challenging the currency policy.

Naira Notes: 2 shot dead as protests rock Ibadan, Warri and Benin

At least two persons have been confirmed dead in massive protests on Wednesday disrupted the flow of daily activities in three major cities; Ibadan in Oyo State, Warri in Delta State, and Benin in Edo state over scarcity of new naira notes and petrol.

Hundreds took to the streets of the three cities to express their anger over difficulties in getting petrol and the redesigned Naira notes.

In Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State protesters took to the streets in highly populated areas like Gbopa, Ologuneru, Apete, Sango, Poly road, Mokola and Iwo Road.

Transporters led the protests around the Eleyele/Ologuneru axis of the capital city.

The transporters said they were out in protest over the non-availability of cash, as well as, the rejection of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes by passengers and some fueling stations.

Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts

Turkish police on Wednesday said they have arrested 78 people accused of creating fear and panic by sharing provocative posts about last week’s earthquake on social media.

According to the police 20 of them were being held in pre-trial detention.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria from the devastating earthquake has climbed above 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid.

However, Turkey’s General Directorate of Security said it had identified 613 people accused of making provocative posts, and legal proceedings had been initiated against 293, out of this group, the chief prosecutor had ordered the arrest of 78.

The directorate added that 46 websites were shut down for running “phishing scams’’ trying to steal donations for quake victims and 15 social media accounts posing as official institutions were closed.

In October 2022, Turkey’s parliament adopted a law under which journalists and social media users could be jailed for up to three years for spreading “disinformation.

While, raising concerns among rights groups and European countries about free speech, particularly ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections due this summer.

‘We want a repeat of 1999 election for Tinubu’ – Obasa

Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has urged voters to use their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to vote massively for Sen. Bola Tinubu in the presidential election.

Obasa made the request during the Grand Finale Ceremony of Agege Day Celebrations on Wednesday at Agege Stadium in Agege, Lagos.

According to him, Tinubu, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), deserves a rematch of the 1999 election.

The speaker promised Nigerians that electing Tinubu as the next president would ensure that Nigerians would reap more democratic rewards.

This, he claimed, was because the party’s presidential candidate was the only one among the other contestants who possessed the necessary ability and capacity.

He recommended voters to collect their PVCs and, if they had not done so, to proceed to the INEC office as soon as possible, assuming it had not closed.

“Beyond that, make sure you vote right by voting for the person that is competent to serve you, to represent you and bring about the dividends of democracy.

Naira notes scarcity: Okowa reacts as protesters kill two, burn banks

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has reacted to the Wednesday protests which rocked the Udu areas of the State, resulting in the death of two persons and the burning of two commercial banks over naira notes scarcity.

DAILY POST reported that protesters were on a rampage destroying and vandalising commercial banks’ assets in Express Junction, Udu road area of the State.

Okowa in a statement posted on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday strongly advised against resorting to violence and burning down of banks.

He also appealed to residents of the State to refrain from violent acts and allow the government to engage with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to make funds available to banks across the country.

He said, “The news of the bank’s ATM gallery being set ablaze during a protest in Orhuwhorun Community, Udu Local Government Area is deeply concerning. While I understand the difficulties many of you are going through, I implore all citizens to remain peaceful during these trying times.

Naira redesign policy will sink your image forever – Ortom tells Buhari

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as the worst policy by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ortom said the naira redesign policy would sink Buhari’s image forever if he allowed it to remain.

Urging Buhari’s government to review the policy before it’s too late, he lamented that Nigerians were suffering.

In a series of tweets, Ortom wrote: “Yet, some people are not telling Mr President the truth. Someone close to the President should tell him that this policy will sink his image forever if he allows it to remain the way it is. The Federal Government should review the policy before the situation gets out of hand.

“This is the worst policy done by the Federal Government. Nigerians are suffering, and some are dying. The people are feeling the pain; their children can’t go to school; they have nothing to eat. Even those who have money in the banks are not able to access the money.”

