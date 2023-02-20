Today’s Headlines: We Didn’t Raid Tinubu House—EFCC, Nigerians will vote Tinubu massively — Osun APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We Didn’t Raid Tinubu’s House — EFCC

The Economic and Finan­cial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied raiding the home of the All Pro­gressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

EFCC’s Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the claim of raiding the home of the former governor of Lagos State by the commission was not true.

“The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the com­mission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of APC, in the forthcoming presidential election and recovered a humongous sum of N400 billion.

Nigerians will vote Tinubu massively — Osun APC chieftain

The Directorate of Civic Engagement of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in Osun has said different groups in the state would vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu.

The Chairman of the Directorate, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said this while receiving an award of outstanding performance from the Osun Chapter of the Association of Mobile Telecommunications Engineers of Nigeria, on Sunday, in Osogbo.

Oyintiloye said that Tinubu had demonstrated the necessary capacity to be elected President of the country.

I, my wife, children, pastors will vote Peter Obi – Apostle Suleman

Founder and president of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman on Sunday declared that he and his household will be casting their vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) come Saturday’s presidential election.

He made the disclosure while delivering a sermon on Sunday monitored by Vanguard on the church’s Youtube page, Celebration TV.

The renowned clergyman who revealed that every of his family members and pastors are all Obidients (a nickname for supporters of Peter Obi) was cheered by his congregants after he made the utterance.

Speaking on how Nigerians have been battling with the scarcity of new naira notes, Apostle Suleman argues that Nigerians are only victims of two fightings. He explained his position using a parable – he claimed he heard the story from a ‘madman’.

Delta: Trouble for APC as 2 party bigwigs join PDP days to elections

The electoral value of Peoples Democratic party in Delta state was further enhanced at the weekend as former secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State and foundation member of the party, Nick Ovuakporie, formally joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ovuakporie, who defected to PDP during the party’s elaborate presidential rally in Asaba received his PDP membership card from the party’s chairman in Oyede Ward 12, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Joel Orute.

He had earlier resigned his positions as secretary, co-secretary of APC campaign council and as member of the main opposition party in Delta State.

Receiving his membership card, Ovuakporie pledged to work for the success of the PDP at all levels of the fast approaching general elections.

