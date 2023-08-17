Today’s Headlines: We Didn’t Pass No–Confidence Vote In Gbaja – NCL; Wike’s Visit: More Parties To Merge With APC – Ganduje

We Didn’t Pass No–Confidence Vote In Gbajabiamila _ LABOUR

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has debunked report that it passed vote of no confidence in the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

It also said at no time did it described the chief of staff to the President as incompetent to handle negotiations between government and labour.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who described the said report as no true reflection of what transpired, explained that what organized said in their meeting with the Senate was that the Office of the chief of staff to President was a busy office that might not allow him time to attend meetings with unions.

Ajaero added that previous administrations had used the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, to negotiate with labour.

He advised the National Assembly to check its media team to ensure that its reports were factual, adding that labour might be forced to go with its own media team in subsequent meetings to avoid misrepresentation.

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hinted that some political parties will soon merge with the governing party.

Wike’s Visit: More Parties To Merge With APC – Ganduje

The former Kano State governor was reacting to the visit by the former governor of Rivers State and minister of the Federal capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains from Rivers State to his residence on Tuesday.

Addressing journalists alongside immediate past Plateau State governor and minister, Simon Lalong, at his office in Abuja, Ganduje notes that Wike’s visit was the beginning of better things to happen to the party’s membership drive under his leadership.

This, he said, is in line with his inaugural acceptance speech on August 3rd of ensuring an increase in the party’s membership.

On whether Wike’s visit is a sign of his defection to the governing party, Ganudje said the issue of former Rivers governor’s defection did not come up during the visit to his residence.

“We did not discuss the issue of his coming to APC or not coming to APC,” adding that “that issue will arise later,” he noted.

Tinubu To Swear in new ministers on Monday

President Bola Tinubu will swear in his new ministers who have just been assigned portfolios on Monday.

This was confirmed in a statement by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

It noted that the ceremony will take place in the conference room of the State House at 10 am.

The director of information in the office of the SGF, William Bassey, who signed the statement, disclosed the ministers are to come with two guests each.

Earlier on Thursday, the presidency released a list containing the names of the new ministers and their portfolios.

Nyesom Wike is appointed as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while a former governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola is the Minister of transportation.

APC Will Reclaim mandate In Kano_Barau

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress will bounce back in Kano State, appealing to stakeholders of the party to be united.

Hosting the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen, Kano State chapter, at the National Assembly, Barau said with prayers and unity, the outcome of the governor elections petitions tribunal would be favourable to the APC.

The APC is challenging the declaration of Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Barau said, “We are praying and hopeful that the outcome of the tribunal will be favourable to us. Everything is in God’s hands. Let us be united and work together. By God’s grace, it’s a matter of time, we will bounce back in Kano State.

“As it is now, we are in the opposition and as such there are a lot of expectations from us. We should be united and work together in the interest of our party.”

