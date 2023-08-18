Today’s Headlines: We Didn’t Offer Bribe to Any Tribunal, Kano APC:Army to Deploy 2,300 for Imo Poll

We Didn’t Offer Bribe to Any Tribunal, Kano APC Replies NNPP Govt

The All Progressives Congress issued a warning to the New Nigeria People’s Party government in Kano State. The warning pertains to their alleged attempts to discredit Justice Flora Azinge, the Chairman of the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

The APC highlighted that the Kano State Government’s actions, which involve fabricating stories and misquoting Justice Azinge, demonstrate disrespect for both the judge and the judiciary as a whole. Mallam Muhammad Garba, former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs and Spokesperson for the Gawuna/Gari Campaign Council, conveyed that Justice Azinge did not specify any particular party when disclosing the alleged attempt to bribe a tribunal member.

Garba remarked that the Kano state government’s actions are merely tactics to discredit the APC. The NNPP government falsely referred to the APC as the source of the bribe. Furthermore, Garba pointed out that the statements made by the state Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, suggest that the government intends to vilify the tribunal before the judgment in an effort to gain public sympathy if they face defeat.

Garba noted that during the tribunal proceedings, the APC presented all its witnesses, who were successfully cross-examined. On the contrary, the NNPP government failed to present substantial witnesses to defend its case. While reiterating the party’s commitment to pursuing legal resolution patiently, Garba expressed confidence in the APC’s ability to ultimately reclaim its contested mandate.

Army to deploy 2,300 for Imo guber

Around 2,300 soldiers are set to be deployed for the Imo State governorship election on November 11. The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Syl Agu, revealed this during a media roundtable/engagement on the governorship election organized by the International Press Centre (IPC) and supported by the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria – Phase 2 (EU-SDGN II) in Owerri.

Agu stated that the commission received confirmation of troop availability after visiting the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, led by Brigadier Gen. Usman Lawal.

Regarding the previous presidential and National Assembly elections in the state, Agu acknowledged flaws, attributing them to adhoc staff who allegedly refused to participate on the eve of the election due to security concerns.

Agu also addressed critics who questioned the results of the State Assembly elections, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 25 out of 27 seats, calling the outcome ‘magic.’ She emphasized that the commission remained unbiased in overseeing the election.

The REC reassured the public of the commission’s preparedness to conduct the governorship election on November 11. She added that all necessary arrangements for the election are nearly complete.

Subsidy Removal: FG Shocked Over High Food, Transportation Costs

The National Economic Council (NEC) expressed shock at the high cost of food and transportation in the country. As a result, it approved a N5 billion grant for each of the 36 states to procure grains, along with five trucks of rice per state, as palliatives to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Additionally, the NEC sanctioned the distribution of 40,000 bags of maize to states and instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide food to states bordering Niger Republic due to recent political instability.

These decisions were reached during the NEC meeting led by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, stated that the N5 billion grant and rice/grain distribution were temporary measures to address the cost of living issues resulting from subsidy removal, as the government worked on more sustainable programs.

Zulum revealed that states were required to acquire 100,000 bags of rice and beans, among other items. On a related note, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, mentioned ongoing progress in reviewing the social register. He noted that the influx of refugees from Niger Republic was impacting palliative distribution.

However, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, indicated that only N2 billion had been disbursed to states, contrary to the N5 billion federal government approval.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State added that a sub-committee was formed last year to devise strategies for addressing potential food crises stemming from flooding, as well as identifying potential funding sources for palliatives for victims.

Labour faults N180bn palliatives, says govs will frustrate programme

Organized labor has criticized the Federal Government for allocating a N180bn palliative package to states to allete the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress argue that the governors cannot be trusted, asserting that politicians, rather than the poor, will benefit from the N5bn allocation given to each state government for distribution to citizens.

On Thursday, the Federal Government announced a N5bn palliative for each state in the federation and 180 trucks of rice as part of measures to allete the effects of the subsidy removal.

During the conclusion of the 135th National Economic Council meeting, presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum announced the release of the palliative. He revealed that the N5bn was intended for state governments to purchase 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize, and fertilizers, aiming to allete the impact of food shortages across the country.

The council made decisive choices to expedite the distribution of grains and other items to the less privileged in society and commended the Federal Government and the CBN for their efforts in addressing the current situation.

Responding to the government’s interventions, the Assistant National Secretary-General of the NLC, Mr. Chris Onyeka, questioned why the FG was providing funds to governors, many of whom, he claimed, had refused to pay the minimum wage. He dismissed the palliative fund as inadequate and unlikely to reach the intended beneficiaries.

In a similar vein, TUC Deputy National President Tommy Etim emphasized that governors could not be relied upon to implement the palliative funds effectively. NLC President Joe Ajaero also expressed skepticism, stating that the Federal Government was essentially distributing N2,000 and a cup of rice to impoverished individuals nationwide. He criticized the governors for their lack of trustworthiness and emphasized the absence of a committee to ensure the successful execution of the initiative.

Erazua Oniha, Deputy Secretary General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, opposed the allocation of funds to states, advocating for the rehabilitation of the refinery as a preferable alternative.

