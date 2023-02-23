Today’s headlines: We did not endorse Tinubu- MSSN, Why I’m supporting Obi- 104-year-old Mama Africa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We did not endorse Tinubu- MSSN opens up

The National Headquarters of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) on Thursday disassociated itself from the purported endorsement of Bola Tinubu, presidential flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election.

Credit: Politics Nigeria newspaper

Recalls that a letter was released on Tuesday by MSSN ‘A’ Zone Headquarters, Zaria, Kaduna State, endorsing the candidacy of Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State. The group further stated that they are a nonpartisan group and as such will only support those after justice.

Why I’m supporting Peter Obi- 104-year-old Mama Africa.

A 104-year-old woman, Iyom Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has justified her endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

Credit: Vanguard newspaper

According to Vanguard, the 104-year-old Ezeanyaeche, who is popularly known as Mama Africa, noted that she wants Obi to become president in Saturday’s election because he possesses the capacity to change the country. She added that Obi has the character and his previous achievements and previous performance can speak for him.

Nigeria deserves a chance to choose the future freely- Us President

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has urged Nigerians to exercise their civic right in voting for their preferred candidate in Saturday’s presidential election

credit: Punch paper

Biden also lauded the participating political parties and their presidential candidates for signing the peace accord yesterday ahead of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

NDLEA destroy skunk farms, arrest suspects, and recover rifles.

tives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have stormed the Ujiogba Forest Reserve in Esan West LGA, Edo State where they destroyed 7,286 kilograms of warehoused skunk and five hectares of its plantation, The PUNCH reports.

