Today’s Headlines: We Can’t Take APC For Granted But we’ll win–Diri Douye; , Dr. Blessing Agbomhere Hails Tinubu over appointment of ministers, warns against corruption

We can’t Take APC for granted but we’ll win –Douye

Bayelsa State Governor, Diri Douye, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not take its opponent, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) for granted, ahead of the November 11 governorship poll

Douye, PDP candidate, stated this at the inauguration of the party’s National Campaign Council for the Bayelsa poll.

Nevertheless, the governor expressed confidence that the poll was a done deal for the PDP, stating that some members of the APC in Bayelsa have pitched their tent with the opposition party in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“One thing I would like to point out is that the election we are going into is an election, like everyone has said here, that we believe we have won. But there is a popular saying in my place that when a blind man tells you he is going to stone you, it means that he is standing on top of a stone. So, let us not take our opponents, especially the APC, for granted.

APC Chieftain Hails Tinubu over appointment of ministers, warns against corruption

The South-South Zonal organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has hailed President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of cabinet members, saying “President Tinubu’s move shows prioritising national interest over regional concerns.”

The PUNCH reports on Monday that Tinubu inaugurated the new ministers as members of the Federal Executive Council after swearing in 45 ministers cleared by the Senate. The inauguration was held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

Agbomhere commended Tinubu while congratulating the appointment of the Women Leader of the party, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, urging her to bring her wealth of experience in philanthropic and humanitarian activism to bear on the mandate of galvanising Nigerian women to work assiduously for the realisation of the renewed hope agenda of the President Bola Tinubu led administration.

Agbomhere, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday described the women leader from Edo state as a resolute figure within the APC, who has exerted unwavering efforts to enhance the party’s prospects not only in the South-South Geopolitical zone but throughout Nigeria.

Gunmen Kill Kaduna Cleric

Yet to be identified gunmen have allegedly killed a cleric while working on his farm, located at Prison Farms, Kujama in Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Kujama is an agrarian town located about 15 minutes drive from Kaduna, the Capital City of Kaduna State.

A family source said Reverend Jeremiah Mayau, who is in charge of Tawaliu Baptist Church Kujama, was shot by his assailants in the afternoon of Wednesday, August 23.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, regretted that crimes like this still happen in Kaduna in broad daylight.

“With total submission to the will of God, we announce the passing away of our Spiritual Father, Colleague, Rev. Jeremiah Mayau, who was shot by gunmen, on Wednesday afternoon, in his farm at Prison Farms Kujama, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

LP Crisis Deepens As Abure Rejects A’Court Judgment

The crisis rocking the Labour Party over its perennial leadership tussle took a twist on Thursday when the Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State capital, invalidated all the off-season governorship primary elections conducted by the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The court sitting, which was moved from Owerri to Abuja owing to security reasons, also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states produced by the Lamidi Apapa-led National Working Committee.

The appellate court further dismissed the candidature of Senator Athan Achonu in the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Apapa insisted that the court ruling had reaffirmed that Abure was not the authentic party chairman of the party when the primaries were conducted.

Apapa also noted that the Federal High Court order restraining Abure from parading himself as the LP chairman was yet to be vacated.

Apapa said, “The Edo State matter more or less has to do with civil matters. The Excos in Edo suspended him and they went to court because of that, and they don’t have the right to suspend him. I’m talking about the ward level.

