Today’s Headlines; ‘We are unperturbed, we’re focused on winning’ — Fayose, Ekiti PDP candidates dismiss party’s suspension ; Naira Redesign Policy: Governors set up committee to interface, with CBN

‘We are unperturbed, we’re focused on winning’ — Fayose, Ekiti PDP candidates dismiss party’s suspension

National Assembly candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have described their purported suspension by the party as an “unnecessary distraction,” saying that they will rather continue reaching out to voters in their various constituencies so as to emerge victorious in the elections.

The seven National Assembly candidates, who said the purported suspension will have no effect whatsoever on their candidacy, said “our concern now is how to win elections and we will not be distracted”.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, the Senatorial candidates, Alhaji Lateef Ajijola (Ekiti Central) and Hon. Funso Ayeni (Ekiti North) as well as House of Representatives candidates, Otunba Yinka Akerele (Ekiti North 1), Hon. Babatunde Ajayi (Ekiti North 2), Lere Olayinka (Ekiti Central 2), Joju Fayose (Ekiti Central 1) and Mrs Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South 2), called on members and supporters of the party in the State to remain calm, assuring that nothing will be left undone to ensure our deserved victory in the forthcoming elections.

Naira Redesign Policy: Governors set up committee to interface, with CBN

THE thirty – six State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF has constituted saddled with the responsibility of interfacing with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN on the Naira redesign and withdrawal policy put in place by the apex bank.

The Committee which is chaired by former Governor of CBN and the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo has Governors Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; Babagana Zulum of Borno; Simon Lalong of Plateau and Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa States as members.

In a Communique issued on Saturday at the end of its virtual meeting held with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele on Thursday night, Chairman of NGF and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal said that the State Governors urged the CBN to consider the peculiarities of States especially as they pertain to financial inclusion and under – served locations.

It’s Most Absurd How Tinubu, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Jumped At Chatham House Like Excited, Little Children – US Scholar, Kperogi

A Nigerian – American professor and newspaper columnist, Farooq Kperogi, has criticised how Nigerian presidential candidates rushed to the United Kingdom’s Chatham House with the excitement of “giddy, little children to speak there”.

Kperogi in an article published on Saturday added that it was most absurd in the recent Nigerian history how Nigerian presidential candidates shunned local media and jumped at neo -colonnial gatherings to seek acceptability.

He lamented that this development suggested a cultural cringe in Nigeria and a new form of national low self – esteem and neocolonialism.

He wrote, “The increasingly central role that British think factory Chatham House is playing in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, which has seen most of our top presidential contenders trooping like giddy little children to speak there, is the most absurd extreme I can find in recent Nigerian history of a phenomenon that social anthropologists call the cultural cringe.

EXCLUSIVE: Identity Of Six Nigerian Primary School Pupils Abducted By Terrorists In Nasarawa

The identities of the six pupils of LEA Primary School in Alwaza village, Doma Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State abducted by terrorists have been revealed.

Sahara Reporters learnt from security sources that the abductees are identified as Melody Ombugu, Vision Ombugu, Ishaya Oliver, Jerusalem Sidi, Favour Emmanuel and Peace Amos.

The gunmen had stormed the community around 7am on Friday and abducted the pupils who were on their way to the school.

“We need help, gunmen stormed my community and abducted 6 pupils to unknown destination. The name of the school is LGEA primary school, Doma LGA of Nasarawa state,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, while confirming the incident said security operatives were trailing the terrorists.

