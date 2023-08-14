Today’s Headlines: We are Dying Of Hunger, Kaduna Women Cry Out, 100 Dead, 59 Villages Dislodged By Taraba Crisis

We are Dying Of Hunger, Kaduna Women Cry Out

Women in Kaduna State have appealed to president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come to their aid, saying they are dying of hunger, frustration and depression over hike in prices of food and cost of transportation.

Mrs Helen John, a mother of eight and a vegetable seller at the popular Sheikh Gumi Market, lamented the hardship in the country.

Mrs John said her children are also dying of hunger due to the prevailing economic hardship, noting that the hardship is unbearable especially for children.

A widow and mother of five, Aisha Mohammed, who sells beans balls said that there is serious hunger in the land, there is no money for school fees again, the profit she makes in her business is not even enough to pay for transportation fee alone.

100 Killed, 59 Villages Dislodged By Taraba Crisis

Kuteb people in Taraba State have cried out over the killing of their people and dislodging of about 59 communities in one year.

According to the Kutep people, more than 100 persons have been killed in Takum, Ussa local government areas and Yangtu special development area in the state within 12 months by gunmen.

The president-general of Kuteb Worldwide, Emmanuel Ukwen, who stated this, said the killings were still ongoing in communities of Takum, Ussa and Yangtu bearing the brunt.

He said the latest attack on Tuesday claimed the lives of three people adding that innocent lives were wasted while properties worth hundreds of millions of naira have also been destroyed.

Police arrest three suspects in Delta, recover arms, ammunition

tives of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, have arrested three suspects at Issele-Azagba Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The police also recovered from the suspects one locally made cut-to-size pistol, one single barrel gun and one live cartridge.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Wale Abass confirmed the report in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

The police image maker noted that the suspects were arrested following a petition.

Edafe said that the suspects and the exhibits are in custody and effort is being intensified to arrest other members of their gang.

Kaduna Govt Urged To Probe Zaria Mosque Collapse

A group, Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has called on the Kaduna State Government to probe the Zaria Central Mosque collapse which claimed the lives of innocent people.

The group made the call in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim.

It wondered how the incident could have happened since the mosque is not an old building or a makeshift structure, pointing out that negligence on the part of some people must have caused the unfortunate incident.

The MMWG also said that civil and structural engineers doing the rehabilitation work needed to prevent the incident that occurred by putting a barrier that could prevent innocent worshippers from occupying the area under reconstruction.

