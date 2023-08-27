Today’s Headlines: War Not Ideal, Democracy Must Be Defended -Tinubu; Niger Military Intervention: Tinubu, US President Biden To Meet

War Not Ideal, Democracy Must Be Defended _Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he takes a queue from no nation, but will only advance the interest of the Nigerian state in his approach toward ECOWAS’ handling of the regional standoff, particularly in Niger Republic.

He also received an invitation to a sideline event at the United Nations General Assembly in New York from the US President, Joe Biden, a statement by the Presidency indicated on Saturday.

Tinubu was also said to have advised U.S. Presidential Envoy & Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, to ensure that U.S. policy is intentionally collaborative with independent African democracies at a time when they are under assault by anti-democratic forces within and outside of the continent.

The President noted that American-backed development finance and multilateral institutions, which were designed to support war-torn Europe after World War II, require swift and comprehensive reform to meet the developmental requirements of younger democracies in Africa, which operate in authoritarian-crowded environments, would no longer be manipulated to serve self-seeking demagogues through unconstitutional takeovers of power.

Tinubu, US President Biden To Meet

President Bola Tinubu and his United States (US) counterpart, Mr Joe Biden, may meet to discuss military intervention in Niger Republic among the options available to the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) to restore democratic rule in that country.

This came to light yesterday after the US Special President Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, visited Tinubu in Abuja and extended Biden’s “exclusive invitation” to meet the Nigerian President on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City to advance discussions further (on the Niger crisis) in late September.

ECOWAS has been in the forefront of the regional efforts to dislodge the Niger Republic coup leaders who ousted President Bazoum last month.

Tinubu is the Chairman of ECOWAS.

Among others measures to force the coup leaders to quit, the regional body has slammed sanctions on Niger Republic while Nigeria cut off electricity supplies to the neighbouring country.

Donald Duke Loses Mum

Mrs. Genevieve Duke is dead.She slipped into a coma on August 1 and passed onto the great beyond on Friday, August 25, according to her son, Mr Donald Duke. “Incidentally and interestingly, she slipped into a coma on the 35th anniversary of the passing of her husband and our father. She was 94 years old. They both have 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren to date” , Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, said in a note yesterday.

“Her earthly cloak will be laid to rest on Wednesday the 30th of August, 2023 on Grailland at Iju Hills in accordance with Grail Funeral Rites.

I wish to invite you to this solemn occasion which shall commence at 3pm. I however kindly advise you to inform me prior, perhaps by Monday the 28th, (invitation slips are required) and plan to arrive at the venue at least 1 hour before, to be properly admitted, as the doors will be shut 10 minutes to the commencement of the funeral. There shall be a reception immediately after internment at the Assembly Hall.

NSA, CDS, Army chief visit Fubara, gov faults pipeline Contract

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has criticised the Federal Government for leaving the pipeline surveillance contract to a single company and individual.

The governor said such development might affect the fight against oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Fubara stated this when a delegation, led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, visited him in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Saturday.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, had justified the government’s decision to award the multibillion-naira pipeline surveillance contract to Tantita Security Services allegedly owned by former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

However, Fubara, responding to the remarks by the delegation, faulted the government’s decision, describing it as inappropriate. He said the job ought to have been awarded to more people from the different states and ethnic nationalities in the region to achieve the desired result.

He stated, “I agree that in solving the problems, we must get down to the local, but security of pipelines should not be given to one man. How can someone from Kalabari be controlling the pipeline in Onne LGA? How can somebody in Onne LGA control what is happening in Ogoni?

Cleric Asks Tinubu to intervene in Talolorun’s case

The Planter of the Christ Apostolic Church, Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, Sam Alo, has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the matter which resulted in the arrest of a popular Isese activist, Adegbola Abdulazeez, also known as Talolorun.

Abdulazeez, who was arrested on August 16, 2023 in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly insulting the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, among other allegations, was later transferred to a police station in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Alo, in a statement on Saturday, appealed to the Kwara State Government and the police in the state to curtail the chaos the continued detention of Abdulazeez had caused.

