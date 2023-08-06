Today’s Headlines: War Isn’t Option In Niger–MURIC Warns Tinubu; 2023 Poll: We’ve Learned Lessons — Mahmood Yakubu

War isn’t Option in Niger–MURIC warns Tinubu

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The Muslim human rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s planned military intervention in Niger.

Hassan Indabawa, the Chairman of MURIC, Kano State chapter, made this known on Saturday in a statement.

MURIC’s reaction is coming on the heels of Tinubu’s request to the Senate to implement an ECOWAS resolution in Niger.

The group stated that war is not an option in resolving the Niger crisis.

According to MURIC, Niger and Northern Nigeria have unbreakable cultural afflictions; hence, the military would spell doom for both countries.

“Military action should never be an option in solving the problem of change of government in the Niger Republic due to the current and historical relationship between Niger and Nigeria, two brotherly neighbours in West Africa. Relations between the two countries are based on a long shared border and common cultural and historical interactions.

2023 Poll:We’ve Learned Lessons—Yakubu

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said lessons have been learned from the 2023 general elections and that there would be an improvement in the forthcoming circle elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

He added that the commission is satisfied with the feedback it got during the 2023 post-election review organized by the commission.

Speaking during the just concluded three-day review of the 2023 elections in Lagos, the INEC boss disclosed that most of the issues raised and recommendations made to improve the Nation’s elections would be tested in the coming elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa.

“We promised Nigerians that we were going to hold the election review meeting and conclude it within one month. We started on the 4th of July, and today is the 4th of August. The response has been overwhelming. Remember, we started with the state-level consultation with the RECs, we had an engagement with the transport unions, we then met with the State collation of the presidential election in Abuja, and then we had engagements with political parties and civil organizations, among others. So overall, we are encouraged by the response of stakeholders across the board and the quality of the contributions they have made.

Photo Credit:Google

How Tinubu Dashed Nigerian Youths’ Hope –Sani

Photo Credit:Daily Post

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has said the new administration of President Bola Tinubu has dashed the hope of Nigerian youths while setting up his cabinet.

Sani stated this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to him, many Nigerian youths had expected that they would dominate the cabinet of the new president.

This hope, Sani explained, had been dashed by the president due to his decision to appease the older ones.

Sani is reacting to the ministerial lists sent to the senate by Tinubu, which comprised names of many known old politicians.

A lot of Nigerians have criticised the list for containing names of former political office holders, instead of fresh young heads.

Reacting, Sani maintained that the hope of the youths was dashed because Tinubu wanted to satisfied those he tagged “entitled old brigades”.

Gov Alia Denies Having Problems With SGF Akume

Photo Credit:Daily Post

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, on Saturday, said he has no problem with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume.

This was as Alia described Akume as his leader.

He said people are creating the perceived crisis because he has no problem with the SGF, NAN reports.

The governor spoke while addressing journalists at the Government House in Makurdi.

Reports have it that Alia had issues with Akume over the choice of Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Reacting, Alia said Akume was his leader and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North Central.

“I don’t have any crisis with the SGF. He is my leader and the leader of the APC in the State and the Zone. People are creating their perceived crisis where there is no crisis.

El_Zaxks (

)