Today’s Headlines: WAEC Fails To Tender Abiodun’s Certificate Copy, Why Ganduje Can’t Replace Adamu

WAEC fails to tender Abiodun’s certificate copy

The West African Examination Council on Thursday refused to confirm or debunk the authenticity of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun’s certificate.

An official of the examination body, Olufemi Olaleye, on Thursday, appeared before the tribunal sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital without tendering a copy of Abiodun’s certificate.

The WAEC had earlier been subpoenaed by the tribunal to produce a copy of Abiodun’s 1978 WAEC certificate as attached to the form he filled with the Independent National Electoral Commission before the last election.

Why Ganduje can’t replace Adamu — APC chieftain

The National Vice Chairman for North-West, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has warned against replacing the ousted National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, with former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, saying the action may upset the zoning arrangement of the party.

Lukman’s warning is coming in the wake of speculation that President Bola Tinubu may have penciled the ex-governor as the next chairman of the ruling party following the exit of Adamu and the erstwhile National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Peter Obi is the chosen one — Charly Boy

Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has heaped praises on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the recently concluded 2023 election, Peter Obi, describing him as the ‘chosen one’.

The veteran singer also affirmed that the former Anambra governor is his ‘Jesus on earth’.

Charly Boy hailed him for his humanitarian strides and for celebrating his 62nd birthday with thousands of displaced persons in different IDP camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Wednesday.

Passport reforms: NIS redeploys 15 comptrollers

The acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Caroline Adepoju, has approved the immediate reposting of 15 passport officers in a bid to strengthen the ongoing passport reform process.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Kenneth Kure, on Thursday in Abuja.

Adepoju said that the NIS management was determined to upgrade passport administration both at home and in the foreign missions.

Lady beaten to death for allegedly picking money in club

A young lady identified as Miss Chinyere Awuda was last weekend beaten to death by fun seekers in a club inside Cosmila Hotel in Awka, Anambra State.

The lady, who hails from Nnobi in Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was found dead in the swimming pool of the hotel on Sunday morning, where she was dumped after being lynched.

Sources said she was at the club when trouble broke out and a man said to be a popular clubber, Mr. Gabriel Chinemere and his friends started beating her.

