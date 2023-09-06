Today’s Headlines: VP Shettima Arrives Presidential Tribunal; Presidential Tribunal: Don’t be used by politicians – Ohanaeze begs youths

Photo: VP Shettima Arrives Presidential Tribunal

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived at the presidential tribunal on Wednesday.

Judgment on three petitions filed by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, contesting the election of President Bola Tinubu, will be delivered today.

Wednesday’s judgment will be delivered by the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, assisted by other members of the panel-Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed.

Presidential Tribunal: Don’t be used by politicians – Ohanaeze begs youths

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has appealed to Nigerian youths to resist the temptation of being used to cause chaos in the country.

The advice came as the nation awaits with anxiety the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, today, Wednesday.

Tension is high across the country, with spears increasing that there could be protest should the judgement go against the expectation of certain persons.

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and that of the Labour Party, LP, want the Tribunal to sack President Bola Tinubu. But for Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress, APC, members, his victory was well deserved and should be affirmed.

Nasarawa APC gets new chairman

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State have appointed and ratified the immediate past secretary of the party, Aliyu Bello, as the chairman.

The decision of the party leaders followed the appointment of the immediate-past APC Chairman, John Mamman, as a Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

Bello made the disclosure while speaking with journalists at the party’s secretariat in Lafia on Tuesday.

He added, “This development of course also necessitated my having to vacate my seat as the state party secretary, which I occupied for years and am now taken over by an experienced retired civil servant and also a politician of great worth, in the person of Mr Yairus G. Dagusa.

“I appreciate the leader of the party in the state, His Excellency Abdullahi Sule, the members of the State Executive Council, and the entire members of the APC for the confidence reposed in me.

“I intend to follow in the footsteps of my predecessors by ensuring teamwork and synergy among officials of the party at all levels. I promise to deploy and utilise all my many years of experience in party politics to sustain and boost the popularity of the APC, particularly in Nasarawa State and the country in general. I shall not falter or disappoint you.”

Abia Govt dismisses report on sack of 10,000 workers

The Abia Government has dismissed a report on the sack of 10,000 civil servants.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, made this known in an interview with news men in Umuahia on Wednesday.

“The report on the sack of Abia workers by Gov. Alex Otti is fake and unfounded,” he said.

He said that the government introduced certain measures to address the issue of ghost workers, adding that in line with its agenda to sanitise the civil service removed names of ghost workers from the payroll of the government.

“Some workers whose names were thrown up during the verification embarked upon by government as illegally employed were affected too.

“This group, comprises of those who were illegally employed from December 2022 up until March and April this year,”Kanu said.

He said that some of the civil servants that fall in this category had their appointment letters backdated.

“The employment of these individuals can be best described as surreptitious and a bait used to pile underserved pressure on the present administration, adding that no responsible government would allow such a situation to continue,” he said.

Kanu also said that there were no waivers applied in the employment of workers from December to April.

