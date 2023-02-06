Today’s Headlines: Voting Tinubu’ll Stifle Democracy In Nigeria – PDP, Scarcity of naira notes; Sowore Tackles Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Voting Tinubu’ll Stifle Democracy In Nigeria – PDP

Nigerians have been cautioned against voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu as a vote for him would lead to the death of democracy in the country.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council which advised on Sunday in Asaba, Delta said Tinubu had stifled opposition in Lagos State to the extent that it had become almost impossible to display the insignia of other opposition parties in Lagos without being attacked by elements loyal to the APC Presidential Candidate.

Sowore Tackles Peter Obi

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Alliance, AAA in Nigeria’s February 25 election has slammed his Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi for supporting the naira redesign policy of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Sowore, against the hardship being experienced by Nigerians in getting the new naira notes, had called for sack of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

APC PCC Rejects Nextier Poll Results

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has rejected the election poll result conducted by Nextier, a public policy advisory firm, which predicted victory for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Publicity in a statement on Sunday night alleged that promoters of Nextier are members of Mr Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Council and active campaigners for the Labour Party Presidential Candidate.

Vote Out APC, Delta PDP Tells Electorates

Nigerians have been urged to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 25 following the unnecessary excruciating financial hardship, Naira notes scarcity and acute poverty imposed on them by the ruling party.

Spokesperson of Delta State Campaign Council of PDP, Latimore Oghenesivbe, in a statement weekend said the only alternative to end the escalating mass suffering is to stay united against APC bad governance by giving block vote to PDP and all her candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Oyo People Ready To Receive Tinubu For Tuesday’s Campaign Rally

The Director-General, APC Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council in Oyo, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, has said the people of the state are ready and eagerly waiting to receive the candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other chieftains for the campaign rally scheduled for Tuesday.

Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu; APC Governors in the South-West and PCC members are expected in Ibadan on Tuesday for the Oyo leg of APC campaign rally.

