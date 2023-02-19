This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Vote Atiku To Rescue Nigeria—PDP PCC, Comply With S’Court Order, APC Tells FG

Vote Atiku To Rescue Nigeria—PDP PCC

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has urged Nigerians, all lovers of democracy and believers in Nigeria’s nationhood to join forces with its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, to save the nation from its current drift by coming out en masse to elect the duo on February 25, 2023.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The organisation hailed Nigerians for their overwhelming support for Atiku and the PDP as demonstrated by the unprecedented overflowing crowd at the party’s campaign rallies across the six geo-political zones ahead of the election.

The organisation in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday evening, said “such massive support and organic followership not only point to the confidence and trust Nigerians across board has in Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, but also show that the APC and its deflated presidential candidate have no foothold in any part of the country.

Comply With S’Court Order, APC Tells FG

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN to comply with the interim order of the Supreme Court which asked parties to maintain the status quo with regards to the Naira redesign policy of the apex bank.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

This was the outcome of a meeting between state governors of the party, the National Working Committee NWC and APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, which held Sunday in Abuja.

The party also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene and halt the current sufferings of the people.

2023: I, my wife, pastors will vote Peter Obi on Saturday – Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson of Omega Fire Ministries has vowed to vote for the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during Saturday’s election.

Suleman spoke while delivering a sermon on Sunday in his church in Auchi, Edo State.

News Source: Daily Post

He disclosed that all members of his family and associate pastors are Obidient.

Suleman cautioned Nigerians against voting for candidates linked to insecurity, tribalism, and bigotry in the country.

Elections: We have no candidate, says Seadogs

The National Association of Seadogs also known as Pyrates Confraternity on Saturday called on politicians and voters to desist from vote-buying and other forms of electoral malpractices.

The organisation also clarified that it does not have a preferred candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The President of Sahara Deck, Olamide Oni, stated these during an enlightenment and sensitization rally on the peaceful conduct of elections at the Dei-Dei building materials market in Abuja.

According to him, the commitment of NAS to support the country in conducting a free, fair and peaceful election, was a patriotic duty.

