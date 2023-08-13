Today’s Headlines: Villagers Flee As Gunmen Raze Imo Monarch’s Home, Delta: Police nab suspected cultist, kidnapper

Villagers Flee As Gunmen Raze Imo Monarch’s Country Home, Vehicles

Some gunmen have razed the country home of the traditional ruler of Ndia Iche Arondizuogu community in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Kanu Ikenolu.

It was learned that the attackers used explosives to start a fire in the traditional ruler’s mansion, leading to panic and apprehension in the community. Vehicles and some other properties were said to have been burnt. Some residents abandoned their homes and fled to the nearby bush in search of safety, an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness said properties worth millions of naira were destroyed during the attack. The spokesperson for the state police command, Henry Okoye confirmed the arson attack.

Delta: Police nab suspected cultist, kidnapper

tives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a suspected cultist also said to be a member of a syndicate of notorious kidnappers.

The arrest was a sequel to the investigation of the murder of one Regina Ogana, who was kidnapped alongside her husband and other members of her family on August 2, 2023. The Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this on Sunday in a signed statement made available to journalists in Warri.

Edafe said the Command received another distress call from the husband of the deceased that one of his brothers, Eseoghene Ezekiel Obeje, aged 28, made a suspicious call to him that he was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of N500,000 and money was transferred into the said Eseoghene’s account as his ransom.

Why BUK was ‘forced’ to hike registration fees- VC

The Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Professor Sagir Adamu-Abbas, has disclosed that the University was forced to increase fees paid by students due to the “enormous” amount of running the institution.

Adamu-Abass who spoke to journalists in Abuja, on Sunday, said the institution had a monthly electricity bill of N35m. He also noted that the university authority introduced various measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the part of the staff and ameliorate the impact of the recent registration fee hike on the part of students.

Speaking further on youth unemployment, the don noted that the National Universities Commission redesigned the curriculum to ensure that Nigerian graduates compete on the global stage. The VC said, “Nigerian universities, not just BUK, have to redesign their curriculum. But I believe, you know that the NUC has already commenced that and we have already keyed in and we have already submitted our 30% curriculum review to NUC.

Insecurity: Bayelsa Community Hails IGP As Police Arrest 5, Recover Arms

The people of Opu-Nembe in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State have commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, following the arrest of five armed youths and recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition in a sting operation in the community over the weekend.

The sting operation was in response to several petitions by concerned people of the community to the Police, following activities of armed youths bordering on heinous crimes. A statement by the Bayelsa Police Command through its spokesman, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the sting operation, recovery of arms, and ongoing investigation.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to state categorically that a detachment of Mobile Policemen (PMF) and SWAT operatives from Force Headquarters, Abuja carried out a sting operation in Nembe Bassambiri on 12 August 2023. Some arms and ammunition were recovered and suspects were arrested.

