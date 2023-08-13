Today’s Headlines: Uzodinma Drops Deputy, Picks Another Running Mate, Tinubu Hails Veteran Journalist, Ekpu At 75

Uzodinma Drops Deputy, Picks Another Running Mate

Photo credit: premium times

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Saturday unveiled Chinyere Ekomaru as his running mate for the 11 November governorship election in the state.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unveiling took place at an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri.

The governor also presented his scorecard under his 3R Government of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery from 15 January 2020 to date.

(Photo credit: Google)

Tinubu Hails Veteran Journalist

﻿Photo credit: daily post

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed veteran journalist and columnist Mr Ray Ekpu on his 75th birthday.

Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale made this known on Sunday.

Tinubu described Ekpu’s life as synonymous with the struggle for freedom, democracy and the entrenchment of good governance in Nigeria.

Ogun Gives Three-day Ultimatum To Traders

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Ogun State government has issued a three-day ultimatum to traders who contravene the state Environmental Law by occupying unauthorised spots, to vacate such places or face the consequence of being fined or having their goods confiscated.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Rasak Ojetola, said this in a statement in Abeokuta, on Saturday, adding that the move-away order became necessary due to the dangers the traders got exposed to.

Ojetola, also argued that there were enough spaces in the government-approved markets to accommodate the traders, noting that some activities by traders have led to the blockage of drainage channels.

Criminal Gang Stabs Man To Death In Adamawa

Photo credit: daily post

A criminal group in Adamawa State, ‘Shila boys’, has killed a 37-year-old man, Umar Abdulkadir, the State Police Command confirmed.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s Public Relations Officer, on Saturday, said that the ‘Shila Boys’ are light weapon-bearing youths terrorising some communities in the State and other places.

According to him, “They specialise in snatching mobile phones, jewellery and other valuables.”

