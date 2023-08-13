Today’s Headlines: Uzodinma Drops Deputy, Picks Another Running Mate, Tinubu Hails Ekpu At 75

Uzodinma Drops Deputy, Picks Another Running Mate Photo Credit: Premium Times

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State announced Chinyere Ekomaru as his running mate for the upcoming governorship election on November 11. The unveiling occurred during an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri. Additionally, Governor Uzodimma presented his achievements under the 3R Government of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Recovery from January 15, 2020, to the present. Photo Credit: Google

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his admiration to veteran journalist and columnist Mr. Ray Ekpu on his 75th birthday. Tinubu described Ekpu’s life as synonymous with the struggle for freedom, democracy, and good governance in Nigeria.

The Ogun State government issued a three-day ultimatum to traders who violate the state Environmental Law by occupying unauthorized spots. Traders who fail to comply may face fines or have their goods confiscated. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Rasak Ojetola, explained that the directive was prompted by safety concerns and blockages of drainage channels caused by traders.

In Adamawa State, a criminal group known as the ‘Shila boys’ has fatally stabbed a 37-year-old man named Umar Abdulkadir. These youths, armed with light weapons, are notorious for terrorizing communities by snatching mobile phones, jewelry, and other valuables. The State Police Command confirmed the incident and highlighted the group’s activities.

